Georgia's Gas Imports From Azerbaijan Rise 5.3% To $178.4M In Eight Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The value of natural gas imports by Georgia from Azerbaijan reached $178.4 million in the first eight months of 2026.

This was reported by Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee.

According to the data, compared with January-August 2025, the value of imports increased by more than $8.9 million, or 5.3%.

The volume of natural gas imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan amounted to 1.6 billion cubic meters, up 81.9 million cubic meters, or 5.3%, year-on-year.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported approximately 16.378 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $5.711 billion to eight countries from January through August 2026. According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the State Customs Committee, compared with the same period in 2025, the value of exports decreased by $286 million, or 4.8%, while the volume fell by 75.1 million cubic meters, or 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported natural gas exclusively from Iran during the first eight months of 2026, totaling 215.022 million cubic meters worth $14.471 million. From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan imported 233.303 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $36.321 million from Russia and Turkmenistan.

As a result, the value of natural gas imports decreased by $21.850 million, or approximately 60.2%, while the volume fell by 18.281 million cubic meters, or 7.8%, year-on-year.

From January through August 2026, Azerbaijan produced 33.407 billion cubic meters of natural gas, down 177.4 million cubic meters, or 0.5%, from 33.584 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2025.

Marketable natural gas production amounted to 25.610 billion cubic meters, a decrease of 221.5 million cubic meters, or 0.9%, compared with 25.831 billion cubic meters a year earlier.

Thus, total natural gas production declined by 0.5%, while marketable gas production fell by 0.9%.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the total value of output in Azerbaijan's extractive industry amounted to 26.9 billion manats ($15.8 billion) from January through August 2026. Production in the sector decreased by 1.1% in real terms compared with the same period of 2025.

Natural gas accounted for 26.18% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the first eight months of 2026.