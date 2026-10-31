Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC Managing Director P. Douglas Barr Installed As Chair Of ALFA International Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- On Oct. 29, 2026, Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO) Managing Director and Member P. Douglas Barr was elected Chair of the ALFA International (ALFAI) Board of Directors, placing him at the helm of one of the world's largest and most respected networks of independent law firms.

During his two-year term, Barr will lead the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, guiding the global network's strategic direction and governance, in addition to facilitating collaboration between member law firms. He previously served as Vice-Chair of the ALFAI Board of Directors, helping to advance strategic initiatives and strengthen relationships across the organization's international membership.

“It is an honor to represent both Stoll Keenon Ogden and the Commonwealth of Kentucky within one of the world's most respected legal networks,” said P. Douglas Barr, managing director and member of Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC.“ALFA International plays an important role in helping member firms collaborate, share knowledge, and better serve clients across jurisdictions. I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and look forward to helping strengthen those connections throughout my term as Board Chair.”

As the premier global network of independent law firms, ALFAI brings together more than 140 member firms worldwide. ALFAI firms based in the United States cover 95 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the country, and international member firms are located throughout Europe, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, Canada, and Central and South America. SKO is one of only two ALFAI member firms in Kentucky.

“ALFA International is an organization I wholeheartedly believe in,” Barr added.“Its success is built on trusted relationships, a commitment to excellence, and a spirit of collaboration among outstanding law firms around the globe. As Board Chair, I look forward to building on that foundation and helping strategically position our member firms to meet the evolving needs of clients and the legal profession.”

Barr has been a member of SKO since 1990 and has served as the firm's managing director for more than 10 years. His leadership philosophy - rooted in talent development, collaboration, and exceptional client service - has largely guided SKO's regional growth. Those same principles will inform his leadership of the ALFAI Board of Directors and Executive Committee as the organization continues to expand opportunities for member firms and their clients worldwide.

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Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC Managing Director P. Douglas Barr Installed as Chair of ALFA International Board of Directors News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 31, 2026, 22:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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