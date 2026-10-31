Costumes, Candy And Community: Pasadena Teens With Developmental Disabilities Celebrate Halloween

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities joins AbilityFirst for their Halloween celebration in Pasadena

Lissa Zanville, Executive Director of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities with one of the AbilityFirst teens celebrating their Halloween event in Pasadena

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities joins AbilityFirst for their Halloween celebration at the AbilityFirst Lawrence L. Frank Center in Pasadena

An AbilityFirst teen showing off his costume for their Halloween celebration alongside Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities in Pasadena

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Volunteers alongside AbilityFirst teens celebrating their Halloween event in Pasadena

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities volunteers join AbilityFirst teens for a Halloween party at the Lawrence L. Frank Center

- Griselda Rodriguez, Trial Attorney and 2026 LATLC PresidentPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Halloween came a day early to AbilityFirst's Lawrence L. Frank Center, where teens gathered in costume for games, crafts, pizza and candy, joined by volunteers from Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC).The celebration brought together two organizations with a shared commitment to community: AbilityFirst, which provides programs for children and adults with disabilities, and LATLC, whose members volunteer their time with nonprofit partners throughout greater Los Angeles.For the teens, the party offered a chance to celebrate Halloween with friends and take part in activities together. For LATLC's volunteers, it was an opportunity to spend time with the young people and the Pasadena organization they support.“Halloween is a chance for our participants to spend time with friends, express themselves and enjoy the traditions that bring our community together,” said Mayra Alcala, Associate Director of Development for AbilityFirst.“We appreciate the LATLC volunteers joining us and being part of the celebration.”At its Pasadena center, AbilityFirst offers programs designed around participants' interests and goals, including opportunities to develop social connections and greater independence. The organization supports children, teens and adults as they participate in their communities.There is something special about coming together to celebrate these incredible young people,” said Griselda S. Rodriguez, trial attorney and 2026 president of LATLC.“Our volunteers had the opportunity to connect with the teens, share in their excitement, and experience firsthand the sense of community that AbilityFirst has created here in Pasadena.The Halloween party is one of the hands-on service projects LATLC undertakes with its nonprofit partners. Founded by Los Angeles trial attorneys in 2006, the organization supports community efforts through volunteer service, grants, gifts and other assistance.“Our partnership with AbilityFirst gives our volunteers the opportunity to show up, spend time together and be part of a day the teens can enjoy with their friends,” said Lissa Mozur Zanville, executive director of LATLC.“We are grateful to the AbilityFirst team for welcoming us to their Halloween celebration.”About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' CharitiesLos Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 by Los Angeles trial attorneys committed to giving back to the community. LATLC provides financial assistance and volunteer service to organizations focused on children, education, survivors of abuse, people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness. For more information, visit .About AbilityFirstFounded in 1926, AbilityFirst supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through programs that foster joy and fulfillment. Its programs include after-school enrichment, employment services, College to Career, aquatics, community integration, recreational activities, and Camp Paivika. Learn more at .

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Costumes, Candy and Community: Pasadena Teens with Developmental Disabilities Celebrate Halloween News Provided By EPEC Media October 31, 2026, 22:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics



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