Whitenicious Kids Celebrates 10 Years, Honoring Co-Founder Rebecca's Legacy Through Fashion And Giving

MENAFN - GetNews) Featuring Johenza Paolilli, the brand marks its anniversary with plans to support orphanages and hospitals caring for children affected by cancer.

United States - October 31, 2026 - Whitenicious Kids, the children's clothing brand founded in 2016 by recording artist and entrepreneur Dencia and her sister Rebecca, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a renewed commitment to the children and families at the heart of its story.

Offering clothing for children from birth through age 14, the brand highlights dresses for birthdays, weddings, holiday gatherings and family celebrations. Its approach reflects the founders' appreciation for classic children's fashion and their belief that girls and boys should dress with care and dignity. Their Christian faith connects that vision with cleanliness, self-respect and closeness to God.

Johenza Paolilli, Rebecca's daughter, has been the face of Whitenicious Kids since infancy. Having grown alongside the brand, she represents the family bond behind its creation and the continuation of her mother's legacy.

Rebecca passed away from brain cancer in 2021. In her memory, Whitenicious Kids plans to dedicate funds during its anniversary year to supporting children affected by cancer, including donations to hospitals and orphanages.

This commitment builds on the sisters' shared love of children and Dencia's foundation work supporting orphanages. According to the brand, the majority of money generated through the business goes toward helping children.

The anniversary brings together a decade of children's fashion with a personal mission: preserving Rebecca's memory through practical support for children in need.

Families can explore the dress selection and other available clothing at Whiteniciouskids ⁠, with individual product pages providing sizes, pricing and availability.

About Whitenicious Kids

Whitenicious Kids is a children's clothing brand established in 2016 by Dencia and her late sister Rebecca. Offering clothing for ages 0–14, the brand is rooted in family, Christian faith and a commitment to helping children. Johenza Paolilli has served as its face since infancy.