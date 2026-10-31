Milwaukee CMM Calibration And Repair Now Offering On-Site CMM Calibration And Repair For Heavy Machinery, Industrial Controls And Precision Machining Shops Across Southeastern Wisconsin

MENAFN - GetNews) Heavy machinery, industrial controls and precision machining shops across Southeastern Wisconsin now have access to on-site CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection from a local provider.

MILWAUKEE, WI - October 31, 2026 - Milwaukee CMM Calibration and Repair (250 E Wisconsin Ave, 18th Floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202, (414) 238-0454) is now offering on-site and ship-in coordinate measuring machine calibration services for heavy machinery, industrial controls and precision machining shops across Southeastern Wisconsin. The company provides CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection to shops building castings, control enclosures and machined components, where a coordinate measuring machine that drifts out of tolerance can let a bad part move through an entire production run before final assembly exposes it. The service area reaches West Allis, Waukesha, Menomonee Falls and Racine, giving Southeastern Wisconsin manufacturers a regional calibration option instead of routing equipment to a provider out of state.

Heavy machinery manufacturers across Southeastern Wisconsin build components where a tolerance stack-up measured in thousandths of an inch determines whether a casting or weldment assembles correctly on the first try, and a coordinate measuring machine that has drifted out of calibration can hide that problem until final assembly. Industrial controls manufacturers face a related risk, where panels and enclosures that fail dimensional checks late in the build cycle create rework that a shop's schedule was never built to absorb. Precision machining shops that supply both industries often carry ISO 9001 or AS9100 quality systems, and a lapsed CMM calibration record can stall a customer's incoming inspection even when the parts themselves are good. Shops in Kenosha, Beloit and Janesville carry the same exposure as those closer to Milwaukee, and a calibration gap that goes unnoticed for a few production cycles tends to surface at the worst possible time, during a customer audit or a disputed part return. Regular CMM calibration and volumetric compensation keeps inspection data defensible across all three industries.

The service list spans CMM calibration, volumetric compensation and probe calibration for bridge, gantry and horizontal-arm machines from Zeiss, Renishaw, Mitutoyo and Wenzel, plus CMM repair and maintenance, gage calibration for hand tools and fixtures, and CMM programming for first-article and production verification. Both on-site and ship-in options are available, with scheduling sized to a shop's production calendar instead of a fixed service window. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. Shops get gage calibration and CMM repair service documentation that holds up under customer and auditor review.

Coverage also runs north to Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Appleton, joining the West Allis, Waukesha, Menomonee Falls, Racine, Kenosha, Beloit and Janesville markets already on the schedule and giving Southeastern Wisconsin's heavy machinery, industrial controls and precision machining shops a single calibration provider instead of several regional vendors. For shops running tight production schedules, one accredited provider across the whole service territory removes the lag of managing separate vendors for plants in different counties. Manufacturers across the region can schedule a calibration directly, and manufacturers researching a local provider can view our chamberofcommerce listing for additional background on service coverage.

About the Company

Milwaukee CMM Calibration and Repair provides coordinate measuring machine calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration, dimensional inspection and CMM programming for heavy machinery, industrial controls and precision machining shops across Southeastern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, West Allis, Waukesha, Menomonee Falls, Racine, Kenosha, Beloit, Janesville, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Appleton. On-site and ship-in scheduling keeps service convenient and local. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. Located at 250 E Wisconsin Ave, 18th Floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Call (414) 238-0454 or visit cmmcalibrationmilwaukee.

Contact:

Greg, Owner Milwaukee CMM Calibration and Repair 250 E Wisconsin Ave, 18th Floor Milwaukee, WI 53202 Phone: (414) 238-0454 Email:... Website: cmmcalibrationmilwaukee