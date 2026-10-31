Minneapolis CMM Calibration And Repair Opens On-Site CMM Calibration Services For Medical Device Manufacturers Across The Twin Cities

MENAFN - GetNews) Medical device and precision machining manufacturers across the Twin Cities now have access to on-site CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection from a local provider.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - October 31, 2026 - Minneapolis CMM Calibration and Repair (225 S 6th St, Suite 3900, Minneapolis, MN 55402, (612) 471-1438) opened on-site and ship-in coordinate measuring machine calibration services for medical device and precision machining manufacturers throughout the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. The company provides CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection to production facilities that depend on precise measurement to hold tolerance on implantable and surgical device components, pass incoming inspection and keep quality systems audit-ready. The Twin Cities house one of the country's largest concentrations of medical device manufacturers, and many of those plants lean on contract machine shops that carry the same calibration requirements without an in-house metrology department of their own. The service area reaches St. Paul, Bloomington, Fridley and Maple Grove, giving Twin Cities manufacturers local access instead of shipping equipment out of state and waiting weeks for a certificate to come back.

Medical device manufacturers across the Twin Cities answer to FDA quality system requirements and ISO 13485 audits that leave little room for a coordinate measuring machine running out of calibration. A drifting CMM can wave through an out-of-spec implant component or surgical instrument housing for weeks before a receiving inspection catches it, and the resulting corrective action can stall a production line and a customer relationship at the same time. Precision machining shops supplying those device makers face the same exposure on a tighter margin, since a missed calibration date shows up as a quality hold rather than a line item. Manufacturers in Plymouth, Owatonna and Mankato face that same risk on the same schedule as plants inside the Minneapolis city limits. A recurring on-site calibration program keeps measurement records current and ready for the next audit.

Service offerings include CMM calibration, volumetric compensation and probe calibration on bridge and gantry machines from Hexagon, Mitutoyo, Faro and Renishaw, plus CMM repair and maintenance, gage calibration for hand gages and fixtures, and CMM programming support for incoming and in-process part verification. Both on-site and ship-in scheduling are available, sized to each plant's production calendar rather than a fixed inspection window, and a loaner gage can be arranged when a fixture needs to stay in service during its own calibration cycle. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion so manufacturers have CMM repair and dimensional inspection documentation that satisfies customer and FDA auditor requirements.

Extended coverage reaches Elk River, St. Cloud, Rochester, Duluth and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, placing the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota within one calibration area rather than requiring separate vendors across state lines. Plants that need an overdue CMM calibration brought current, or want to move gage calibration and dimensional inspection work to a provider based in the region, can contact Minneapolis CMM Calibration and Repair to check availability. A single regional point of contact also simplifies vendor approval for quality teams that would otherwise need to requalify an out-of-state calibration house for every new supplier audit. Medical device and precision machining manufacturers across the region can schedule a calibration directly, and manufacturers researching a local provider can view our chamberofcommerce listing for additional background on service coverage.

About the Company

Minneapolis CMM Calibration and Repair provides coordinate measuring machine calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration, dimensional inspection and CMM programming for medical device and precision machining manufacturers across the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Fridley, Maple Grove, Plymouth, Owatonna, Mankato, Elk River, St. Cloud, Rochester, Eau Claire and Duluth. On-site and ship-in scheduling keeps service convenient and local. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. Located at 225 S 6th St, Suite 3900, Minneapolis, MN 55402. Call (612) 471-1438 or visit cmmcalibrationminneapolis.

Contact

Brian, Owner Minneapolis CMM Calibration and Repair 225 S 6th St, Suite 3900 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Phone: (612) 471-1438 Email:... Website: cmmcalibrationminneapolis