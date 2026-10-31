Akram Khan's Zikra Performance Presented At Baku International Arts Festival

The performance Zikra: A Night of Memories, directed and choreographed by internationally acclaimed artist Akram Khan, was presented at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre on October 31 as part of the Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF-2026).

Commissioned by Wadi AlFann, an international cultural destination dedicated to contemporary art in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, the production is the latest work by the award-winning director and choreographer, known for combining contemporary dance with classical Indian dance traditions.

For the project, Khan collaborated with visual artist Manal Al-Dovayan, who was responsible for the performance's stage and costume designs. The production was presented in partnership with the Cultural Foundation, operating under Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism.

The title Zikra, meaning "memory" or "remembrance" in Arabic, reflects the central theme of the performance, which is conceived as a one-night ritual. The production follows a gathering of women who come together to awaken the spirits of those who preceded them. Through ceremonial movements and shared memories, the performance explores connections between the past and present, culminating in an act of spiritual renewal.

The original music was composed by Indian-American singer and composer Aditya Prakash, with contributions from more than 40 international performers. The soundtrack also incorporates recordings by local musicians from Al-Ula. The production was developed in collaboration with Madrasat Addeera, Al-Ula's art and design centre, the Al-Ula Music Centre and members of the local community.

Akram Khan, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Akram Khan Company, described the production as a reflection on memory and the experiences carried across generations.

“Zikra: A Night of Memories is a work that reflects personal and spiritual reflections on memory, what we choose to carry into the future and what we must leave behind. Collaborating with Manal Al-Dovayan and creating Zikra against the backdrop of the natural landscapes of Al-Ula reminded me once again of the power of art to unite different cultures, geographies and generations. This work provides a meaningful finale to the current creative phase of the company. It is a celebration of the stories, ideas and connections that have shaped us over the past 25 years.”

The visual elements of the production were created by Manal Al-Dovayan, whose work includes a large-scale multimedia installation presented at the Saudi Arabian Pavilion during the 60th Venice Biennale.

For Zikra, Al-Dovayan combined traditional craftsmanship with contemporary artistic forms. The costumes and stage design incorporate natural dyes inspired by the colours of the desert, alongside geometric patterns drawn from Al-Ula's cultural heritage. These elements reflect the symbolic roles of the characters and the themes explored throughout the performance.

Speaking about her involvement in the production, Al-Dovayan said:

“Zikra: A Night of Memories” is about the power of memory, women's stories and community unity. This project is also a significant milestone for me personally. It is the first time I have worked on both costumes and set design. It is also my first collaboration with my friend and creative genius Akram Khan. This unique opportunity has given me the opportunity to incorporate performing arts into my creative process, bringing together stage performance, voice, costume design and local craftsmanship to pay homage to the past and inspire the future.”

Inspired by the ancient myths and natural landscapes of Al-Ula, the production was originally created specifically for the Saudi Arabian cultural destination. Its world premiere took place in January 2025 during the AlUla Arts Festival 2025, with an open-air performance staged against the backdrop of the desert's rocky canyons in the ancient oasis of Al-Ula.