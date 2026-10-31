Stack Influence Turns Seeded UGC Into Meta Partnership Ads Ahead Of Black Friday

MENAFN - GetNews)"Stack Influence helps eCommerce brands turn seeded creator content into Meta Partnership Ads ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season."Stack Influence connects product seeding with Meta Partnership Ads, giving brands a process to collect UGC, secure creator permissions and test ads ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season.

MIAMI, Fla. - October 31, 2026 - Stack Influence, one of the leading micro influencer marketing platforms has been showing unprecedented success helping eCommerce brands turn image and video UGC from product seeding into Meta Partnership Ads, connecting creator participation, advertising permissions and creative testing ahead of holiday ad campaigns.

The timing matters because holiday advertising can become more expensive. In Gupta Media's Social CPM Tracker dat, the average cost per 1,000 impressions on Facebook and Instagram rose from $6.95 in October 2025 to $9.72 in November 2025, an increase of about 40% within that dataset.

For brands preparing Black Friday and holiday ad promotions, that seasonal movement makes creative efficiency a practical concern. A product demonstration or creator explanation gives advertisers another way to communicate value when competing for shopper attention. Preparing that content early leaves time to test which messages generate purchases before committing more holiday budget.

Meta Partnership Ads let brands advertise with a creator's identity and permission across Facebook and Instagram. In a June 2025 experiment involving approximately 2,400 advertisers, Meta reporte that adding Partnership Ads to business-as-usual campaigns delivered 19% lower cost per acquisition and 13% higher click-through rates on average. Those findings provide a reason to test the format against a brand's existing advertising.

Stack Influence's Meta Partnership Ads servic connects that paid-media opportunity with product seeding. The platform coordinates creator collaborations, collects user-generated content, or UGC, and requests partnership ad codes for selected posts. Brands can choose approved content for Meta Ads Manager while retaining control of their targeting, campaign objectives and media budgets.

Implementation starts with the content brief: which product benefit needs explaining, what a creator can demonstrate and how the footage may support a holiday offer. Once posts are available, brands can select material for paid testing and secure both the agreed content usage rights and the creator's Meta advertising permission. Stack Influence manages ad-code requests, although availability depends on creators granting permission.

In one recent beauty-brand campaign, Stack Influence coordinated 203 Instagram creator collaborations over three months, with 19 posts promoted as Meta Partnership Ads. The brand tested ads during the seeding campaign and continued scaling selected winners after it ended, connecting the initial content production with a longer period of paid advertising.

Stack Influence reports that the customer's cost per purchase was 21% lower than its other prospecting ads, at $20.84 versus $26.22, while landing-page conversion increased from 4.15% to 7.19%, a 73% relative increase. Over ten months, the ads recorded $288K in sales against $56K in ad spend and $6K in Stack Influence campaign costs, equivalent to approximately $4.60 in sales for every $1 of those combined costs.

For Black Friday and holiday planning, the practical next step is to have authorized creator assets ready for a measured comparison with existing ads. Brands can assess cost per purchase and return on ad spend before deciding which creative deserves more budget, while accounting for product and campaign costs. Coordinating product delivery, creator production, permissions and testing gives teams a clearer basis for those decisions before holiday promotions goes live.

About the company:

Stack Influence is a micro influencer marketing platform for eCommerce brands. Its automated platform coordinates creator discovery, product seeding, and social content delivery. Brands can use Stack Influence to streamline and scale creator collaborations while integrating full rights UGC into Meta Partnership ads.