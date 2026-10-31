Boundless Moving & Storage Expands As Premier Knoxville Movers, Bringing Expert Local Movers To New Knoxville, TN Location

MENAFN - GetNews)"Bringing 'Personal Service Without Limits' right to your Knoxville neighborhood. Keep an eye out for the Boundless Moving & Storage fleet on the move!"Boundless Moving & Storage proudly announces the opening of its new Knoxville office, expanding its capacity to deliver top-tier residential, commercial, and storage solutions. This strategic expansion reflects the company's commitment to providing stress-free, professional relocation services to the local community and beyond.

Knoxville, TN - October 31, 2026 - Boundless Moving & Storage is incredibly proud to announce its official expansion as the premier Knoxville Movers, bringing unparalleled residential and commercial relocation solutions to the heart of East Tennessee. With the grand opening of its brand-new office strategically located at 301 State Street, Suite A, Knoxville, TN 37902, the highly acclaimed enterprise is poised to elevate the local standard for dependable, high-quality transitions. This expansion represents a significant milestone, reflecting steady growth and an unwavering commitment to serving local communities with integrity and highly personalized care.

Since its inception in 2015, Boundless Moving & Storage has operated on a simple yet profound philosophy: every client deserves a moving company that treats them like family rather than just another job. As a veteran-owned and family-operated business, the organization places immense value on trust, transparency, and hard work. A successful move goes far beyond simply transporting boxes from one location to another. It requires a compassionate approach, meticulous logistical planning, and a deep understanding of the unique stresses that accompany relocating. By consistently adhering to these core principles, the company has cultivated a reputation for industry excellence that continues to drive its regional expansion and community involvement.

The establishment of the new Boundless Moving & Storage Knoxville, TN office is a calculated step designed to meet the increasing demand for professional relocation assistance throughout the area. By positioning operations in a central downtown location, crews can be deployed more efficiently to provide faster service to residents and local businesses alike. This localized presence ensures that customers receive the dedicated attention they require, whether they are transitioning to a neighboring suburb or preparing for a complex cross-country journey.

As highly sought-after Knoxville Movers, the company offers an expansive suite of services meticulously tailored to accommodate a wide variety of logistical needs. Chief among these offerings is their comprehensive support for local relocations. The Local Movers division is dedicated to executing quick, efficient, and careful transitions for clients staying within the region. The crews are composed of full-time, professionally trained experts-never temporary labor-who have built long-standing careers in the moving industry. They arrive fully equipped with professional-grade moving pads, furniture blankets, dollies, and all the necessary specialized materials to protect both the property and the cherished possessions being moved.

In addition to local transitions, the company excels as top-tier Long Distance Movers. Relocating across state lines introduces a host of complex logistical challenges, including intricate route planning, precise timing coordination, and stringent transportation regulations. The dedicated staff leverages years of hands-on experience to manage these complexities seamlessly from start to finish. Clients are provided with reliable communication channels, ensuring continuous updates and complete peace of mind from the initial consultation until the final item is safely unloaded at the new destination.

Understanding the diverse housing landscape of the area, the team has also developed highly specialized capabilities as expert Apartment Movers. Navigating narrow apartment corridors, tight stairwells, and strict property management guidelines requires a specific skill set and a high level of situational awareness. The professional crews are extensively trained to maneuver bulky furniture and delicate items through confined spaces without causing damage to the items or the building infrastructure. This meticulous approach makes the transition process remarkably smooth and stress-free for urban renters, condo owners, and property managers.

Rounding out their robust portfolio of services, the company provides highly secure Storage services for clients who require flexible timelines during their transition. Whether a customer needs short-term storage while waiting to close on a new home, or a long-term solution for seasonal items and excess furniture, the company offers clean, safe, and well-maintained facilities. Belongings are carefully inventoried, securely packed, and safely housed until the client is ready for prompt delivery to their final destination.

“We have always believed that great moves start with great people, and our motto remains 'Personal Service Without Limits',” said Matt Carlson, President and CEO.“Opening this new office allows us to better serve this vibrant community. We are excited to build lasting relationships here and to continue delivering the personalized, respectful service that our customers have come to expect.”

By bringing their award-winning service model to the area, these exceptional Knoxville Movers are setting a new benchmark for quality in the local market. The company maintains full licensing, robust insurance coverage, and top-tier industry credentials, ensuring that every relocation is protected. For those seeking the most dependable Knoxville Movers available, this new location stands ready to assist with unmatched professionalism.

About Boundless Moving & Storage:

Boundless Moving & Storage is a locally owned, veteran-owned, and family-operated relocation enterprise proudly serving East Tennessee since 2015. Operating under the guiding principle of "Personal Service Without Limits," the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial moving solutions, including local, long-distance, packing, and secure storage services. With a strong commitment to community and integrity, Boundless Moving & Storage utilizes fully licensed and insured professionals-over 75% of whom are veterans or firefighters-ensuring every client receives dependable, respectful, and highly personalized care.