Deep Relief Chiropractic And Acupuncture Opens Nokomis Acupuncture Clinic At 253 S Tamiami Trail

MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of a wellness gift card adorned with a festive red ribbon and bow, highlighting the therapeutic massage and specialized nokomis acupuncture services offered by Deep Relief Chiropractic and Acupuncture."Deep Relief Chiropractic and Acupuncture opened a nokomis acupuncture clinic at 253 S Tamiami Trail, separating clinical care from the nokomis massage location and serving Venice, Osprey and south Sarasota County.

NOKOMIS, FL - October 31, 2026 - Deep Relief Chiropractic and Acupuncture has opened a dedicated clinical location at 253 S Tamiami Trail in Nokomis, giving south Sarasota County residents a standalone site for nokomis acupuncture, chiropractic treatment and dry needling. The address sits along the US 41 corridor between Venice and Osprey, a stretch carrying daily traffic from several residential communities without a concentration of licensed clinical providers.

The opening separates two service lines that had previously shared attention within a single footprint in the area. Clinical care now operates from 253 S Tamiami Trail, while nokomis massage services continue from a second address a short distance away.

Sarasota County Growth Shapes Demand Along the Tamiami Trail Corridor

Residential expansion across Nokomis, North Venice and Wellen Park has placed sustained pressure on local health providers. Communities built in the past several years brought residents who commute, train and age in place, three groups generating steady demand for musculoskeletal care.

Interest in nokomis acupuncture has grown alongside that development, particularly among residents managing chronic pain who prefer non-pharmaceutical options. Requests for nokomis massage have followed a similar pattern, often from the same households seeking different treatments for different complaints.

The Tamiami Trail location falls within reach of Osprey to the north and Venice to the south. Travel time from Palmer Ranch and South Sarasota remains manageable for appointment scheduling during standard business hours.

Two Addresses Keep Clinical Care and Bodywork Operationally Distinct

Deep Relief Chiropractic and Acupuncture now maintains two Nokomis addresses with defined roles. The clinic at 253 S Tamiami Trail handles acupuncture, dry needling and chiropractic care, while the location at 271 S Tamiami Trail delivers nokomis massage including deep tissue work.

Separating the two allows treatment rooms, equipment and scheduling to match the demands of each discipline. Acupuncture and chiropractic sessions follow different time structures and room requirements than a ninety minute massage appointment, and dividing the space reduces scheduling conflicts.

Clients requiring both services can book across the two addresses. Coordination between the nokomis acupuncture clinic and the nokomis massage location allows a treatment plan to draw on more than one discipline without referral outside the practice.

Practitioner Credentials and Standardized Treatment Protocols

The practice was founded in 2014 by Louisa Tomaio, D.Ac., LMT, a licensed acupuncturist and massage therapist with more than twenty years of clinical experience. It was built to address inconsistency in pressure and outcome that clients frequently report at chain wellness centers.

Every practitioner holds state licensure in Texas or Florida and carries professional insurance. Massage therapists across locations train in the DR Hit The Spot method, a trademarked protocol targeting trigger points, muscle attachments, origin and insertion points, and acupuncture points within a single session.

Standardization extends to how pressure is set during treatment. The Perfect Pressure Number System gives clients a defined scale for communicating intensity, which keeps a session consistent from start to finish and repeatable across appointments with different practitioners.

Intake Assessment Guides Treatment Selection at the Nokomis Clinic

New clients complete an intake form covering health history, current pain complaints and any condition relevant to treatment planning. The form takes a few minutes and shapes what happens during the session rather than serving as an administrative formality.

A short assessment precedes every appointment. If a different treatment suits the presentation better than the one originally booked, the practice can adjust within the clinic rather than rescheduling.

That process matters most for clients uncertain whether nokomis acupuncture, dry needling, chiropractic adjustment or nokomis massage addresses a given complaint. Assessment rather than guesswork determines the direction.

Federal Workers Compensation and Insurance Pathways Widen Access

Deep Relief Chiropractic and Acupuncture accepts U.S. Department of Labor OWCP Federal Workers' Compensation benefits, an arrangement uncommon among independent clinics in the region. Federal employees in Sarasota County with accepted claims can pursue treatment without arranging care outside the area.

Health savings and flexible spending accounts are accepted at the nokomis acupuncture clinic. Superbills are provided on request, allowing clients with out of network benefits to submit for reimbursement through individual carriers.

Pricing is posted in advance rather than quoted at the point of booking. A membership structure reduces per treatment cost for clients attending on a recurring schedule.

Service Area Extends Across South Sarasota County

Coverage from the Nokomis clinics reaches Venice, North Venice, Wellen Park, Osprey, Palmer Ranch, South Sarasota, Englewood and Rotonda West. Each sits within a reasonable drive of the Tamiami Trail corridor, and several lack a comparable clinical provider within their own boundaries.

Conditions treated across both locations include back, neck and nerve pain, sciatica, muscle spasms, migraines and headaches, TMJ and jaw pain, arthritis, insomnia and anxiety. Treatment selection depends on presentation rather than on a fixed service menu.

Both Nokomis locations operate seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 10am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Weekend availability accommodates residents unable to schedule treatment during weekday working hours.

About Deep Relief Chiropractic and Acupuncture

Deep Relief Chiropractic and Acupuncture is a licensed clinical practice offering acupuncture, dry needling, chiropractic care and therapeutic massage. Founded in 2014, the practice operates locations in Austin, Texas and two addresses in Nokomis, Florida, serving communities throughout south Sarasota County and the surrounding region.

Services include traditional acupuncture, dry needling, traditional and gentle chiropractic care, deep tissue massage, orthopedic massage, prenatal massage, lymphatic drainage, cupping and Thai bodywork. The Nokomis clinical location is at 253 S Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, FL 34275, and the practice can be reached at (941) 451-5558.