Russia Extends Ban On Diesel, Marine Fuel Exports Through January 2027

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- The Russian government announced on Saturday the extension of its export ban on diesel, marine fuel, and gas oils by direct producers until the end of January 2027.

In an official press statement, the Russian government confirmed that a decree was signed extending restrictions on exports of diesel fuel, marine gas oil, and other gas oils by producers as part of ongoing regulatory measures aimed at stabilizing domestic fuel supplies and easing market pressures.

//Petra// AF