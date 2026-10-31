Jordan Maritime Authority Participates In Arab Academy Executive Council Meeting In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 31 (Petra) Director General of the Jordan Maritime Commission (JMC) Ahmad Mohammad Al-Assasleh represented the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Saturday at the 52nd ordinary session of the Executive Council of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), held at the academy's branch headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The meeting convened the president and vice-president of the Executive Council, the president of AASTMT, a representative of the League of Arab States, and delegation leaders from member states, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Kuwait, Libya, Egypt, Yemen, and Mauritania.

Jordan's participation aimed to reinforce the Kingdom's role within joint Arab action frameworks and contribute to reviewing the academy's operational agendas across maritime education, specialized training, scientific research, logistics, and maritime transport.

The JMC reaffirmed its commitment to advancing technical cooperation with regional Arab maritime institutions, promoting knowledge exchange, and supporting capacity-building initiatives to enhance the efficiency and integration of the Arab maritime transport sector.

//Petra// AF