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CONCORD, N.H. - Today, Senator Cory Booker is returning to New Hampshire. New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie released the following statement:

“Because one visit this cycle wasn't enough, Senator Cory Booker is returning to the Granite State in a last-ditch effort to raise money for struggling Democrats,” said NHGOP Chairman Scott Maltzie.“Granite Staters know exactly what Cory Booker represents: more of the same failed Democrat policies that drive up costs, expand government, and leave hardworking families behind. New Hampshire doesn't need another out-of-state Democrat coming here to fundraise for candidates who have failed to deliver for our state.”

Cory Booker:

He called for Democrats to embrace socialism. Supports a government-run healthcare system Voted AGAINST the Laken Riley Act

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Statement from NHGOP Chairman on Cory Booker's Visit Back to New Hampshire News Provided By New Hampshire Republican Party October 31, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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