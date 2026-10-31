CM Sukhu Defends Asset Protection Policy Amid BJP Protest In Shimla

CM Sukhu Addresses Asset Management and Political Tensions

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday criticised the BJP over its proposed foot march in Shimla in the backdrop of the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi, while asserting that his government had secured public assets and that the Wildflower Hall hotel would generate around Rs 1,000 crore for the state over the next 20 years.

Speaking to media persons here, Sukhu defended the government's handling of public properties and said the state had fought legal battles to ensure that valuable assets were protected and their revenue benefits accrued to the government. Referring to Wildflower Hall, the Chief Minister said the property was expected to generate around Rs 37 crore annually for Himachal Pradesh, with the estimated revenue over the next two decades projected at around Rs 1,000 crore. The state government had pursued the matter through legal proceedings to safeguard its interests and ensure proper management of public assets, he said.

Revenue Projections and Governance

The hotel is associated with East India Hotels Ltd (EIH), and the government has been working to secure revenue from the property through an arrangement that would benefit the state. Sukhu said the government was committed to ensuring that public properties were managed in a manner that generated revenue and contributed to development and welfare initiatives. He also defended the government's democratic functioning, saying it was committed to the Constitution framed under the leadership of BR Ambedkar and was continuing development work across different sectors.

Political Exchange in Himachal Pradesh

The Chief Minister also took a dig at the BJP over its proposed foot march in Shimla against the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi. The political developments come as the Congress-led INDIA bloc is preparing for its rally in the national capital, with Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders and workers expected to participate. The BJP's proposed march in Shimla has added to the political exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition party in the state.

Sukhu criticised the BJP's political approach and defended the Congress government's commitment to democratic values and public welfare. The Chief Minister said the government was continuing its work despite political criticism and was focused on development and the welfare of people. Sukhu asserted that the government had made efforts to protect the state's financial interests in the Wildflower Hall property and ensure that the hotel contributed to Himachal Pradesh's revenue.

He said the expected revenue of around Rs 37 crore annually would provide significant financial benefit to the state, with the total projected to reach approximately Rs 1,000 crore over 20 years. The government had fought legal battles to recover and safeguard public properties, he said, adding that such assets should be managed through appropriate public-sector mechanisms to ensure transparency and financial returns.

CM Sukhu declared that the government would continue to work towards strengthening the state's economy and ensuring that public resources were used for the benefit of people. (ANI)

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