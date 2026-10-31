MENAFN - EIN Presswire) China, one of the world's largest countries, has joined the Global Biodiversity Alliance (GBA).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said this means the Guyana-led initiative now counts member countries representing more than two-thirds of the world's population.

China's membership comes one day after India was among six countries welcomed into the Alliance at the opening ceremony.

The GBA now includes the two most populous countries in the world, alongside some of the smallest.

Membership has grown to 148 since the Alliance launched with 17 founding members in July 2025.

He said bringing large and small countries together reflects the Alliance's belief that shared solutions come from harnessing ideas from every part of the world.

President Ali said the Alliance is now drawing on the expertise of its new members.

India, for example, brings technology and experience in geomapping that could support monitoring work across the membership.

He also said Guyana will push for Brazil to join before the end of the year.

President Ali said membership from European Union countries also gives the Alliance a direct voice as the EU reviews its policies on standing forests, which he warned could set back decades of conservation work.

The head of state leaves on Saturday for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where he will place biodiversity on the agenda on behalf of the Alliance.

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China joins Global Biodiversity Alliance, now representing two-thirds of the world's people – Pres Ali News Provided By October 31, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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