Israeli Forces Intensify Airstrikes, Shelling Across Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- The Israeli military intensified its strikes on regions across southern Lebanon on Saturday evening through a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling, targeting the vicinity of Al-Mansouri town and the Waddi Al-Salouqi and Waddi Al-Hujair valleys.

A Lebanese security source reported that Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the Al-Maqsaba neighborhood below Al-Mansouri, the town proper, and the main road connecting Al-Mansouri to Al-Amriyeh, near a Lebanese Army checkpoint.

The source noted that Israeli artillery shelled Waddi Al-Salouqi in the sector located between Shaqra and Majdal alongside similar artillery bombardment targeting Waddi Al-Hujair.

Additionally, the Israeli military executed large-scale demolitions in the city of Al-Khiam and the towns of Kounine, Baraachit, and Kfar Tebnit. The source added that Israeli forces constructed new access roads through mountainous terrain and valleys in the western and central sectors to link military outposts established following their occupation of southern Lebanon.

//Petra// AF