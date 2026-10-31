SBU Releases Exclusive Video Of Ukrainians Returning From Oleshky
"Footage of Ukrainians returning from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky," the post reads.Read also: Kherson authorities warn residents of possible Russian provocations
On the afternoon of October 31, a Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said that "behind every stage of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky were not just agreements or organizational decisions, but human lives." "The oldest evacuee to return to Ukraine is 94, while the youngest is just over one year old," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment