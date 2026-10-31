SBU Releases Exclusive Video Of Ukrainians Returning From Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU posted the video on Facebook.

"Footage of Ukrainians returning from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky," the post reads.

Kherson authorities warn residents of possible Russian provocations

On the afternoon of October 31, a Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said that "behind every stage of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky were not just agreements or organizational decisions, but human lives." "The oldest evacuee to return to Ukraine is 94, while the youngest is just over one year old," he said.