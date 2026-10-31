October 31, 2026

Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide in Double-Fatality Calcasieu Parish Crash

DeQuincy – On October 30, 2026, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 389 east of Hargrove Loop Road. The crash claimed the lives of a 52-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man of Sulphur.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 26-year-old Dylan Havens, was traveling west on LA Hwy 389. At the same time, a 2016 Jeep SUV was also traveling west on LA Hwy 389 ahead of the Chevrolet and was slowing to make a left turn into a private driveway. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck the rear of the Jeep. After impact, both vehicles exited the roadway.

The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The passenger of the Jeep was also properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Havens was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, Havens displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested. Troopers obtained a search warrant, and a toxicology sample was collected from Havens which was submitted for analysis.

Following his release from the hospital, Havens was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on vehicular homicide (2 counts), careless operation, and speeding. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel different, you drive different. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs can have negative effects on the body that affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, decrease reaction times, and impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

Contact Information:

Trooper Roy Jones

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop D

Office: (337) 491-2511

[email protected]

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Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide in Double-Fatality Calcasieu Parish News Provided By Louisiana State Police October 31, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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