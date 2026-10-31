Oil Hits $117 Before Falling Back To $113: Britain Must Act Now To Cut Pump Prices

UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FairFuelUK: While governments around the world cut fuel taxes and cap prices, the UK must wake up to the link between transport costs, inflation and growthWith oil reportedly hitting $117 a barrel, FairFuelUK is demanding urgent Government action to cut pump prices and protect motorists, businesses and the wider economy.The International Energy Agency's 2026 crisis tracker shows 98 countries and regions have implemented consumer-support measures, including measures subsequently phased out. 62 have lowered energy taxes, 42 have increased direct support and 27 have introduced maximum fuel prices. [iea]The international response is substantial. Austria has cut petrol and diesel taxes and capped retailer margins; Germany has cut petrol and diesel tax; Ireland has extended fuel-excise cuts; Spain has extended VAT cuts on vehicle fuel and suspended hydrocarbon excise duty; and Poland has extended fuel-price caps alongside VAT and excise-duty cuts. [iea]Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK, said:“Wake up, Treasury. Oil at $117 should be setting alarm bells ringing across Government. Countries around the world are cutting fuel taxes, subsidising fuel and capping prices, while British motorists and businesses continue to face punishing costs at the pumps.”“Freezing Fuel Duty was vital, and FairFuelUK supporters fought hard to achieve it. But not increasing a tax is not the same as cutting the cost families and businesses are paying today.”“The Treasury must grasp the simple economics. Fuel costs feed straight through the supply chain. Hauliers, farmers, tradespeople and small businesses either absorb those increases or pass them on through higher prices.”“Lower transport costs can ease business cost pressures, leave families with more money to spend and help stimulate economic activity. Cutting Fuel Duty should therefore be seen not as a giveaway to drivers, but as an anti-inflation, pro-growth economic measure.”FairFuelUK is calling for an emergency Fuel Duty cut, urgent action on the damaging cost of diesel and a PumpWatch system with genuine teeth to ensure motorists benefit quickly and transparently when wholesale costs fall.Howard Cox added:“Stop treating drivers as cash cows. Cutting the cost of moving people and goods reduces pressure throughout the economy. If the Government genuinely wants growth and lower inflation, start by getting Britain moving more cheaply.”.Notes to editors: Brent jumped $2.76 on Friday to $117.64, its highest close since late April, after a tanker attack in the Strait of Hormuz (Reuters via Euronext). It ended October up 13.6%..The 30-year Fuel Duty Graph Westminster Can't Ignore. For years, increasing Fuel Duty seemed almost inevitable. Then came 2011 and FairFuelUK. This graph is worth studying, because the change in direction is difficult to ignore. Unequivocal proof that FairFuelUK has helped UK drivers and the economy.For all inquiries, please contact us at:...07515421611We are a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return warrant the need for FairFuelUK.FairFuelUK was founded by and is managed by the Campaign's CEO, Howard Cox.Twitter @howardccoxFunding is provided through regular donations from supporters.Previous backers have included Logistics UK, the RHA, the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and othersSince 2010, FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £200bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Now the immediate pressure group's focus is on stopping those unnecessary tax hikes based on a good-intentioned but flawed 'green' agenda. These include new taxes and bans on drivers entering our major cities, and potentially adding more costs on petrol and diesel drivers by the Treasury. These are new taxes that will not improve air quality, but simply hit consumers and the economy. There are ways to improve air quality without hitting consumers' pockets.Current FairFuelUK Campaign Issues include:Fuel duty, VAT on duty - PumpWatch and fuel price transparency - Effective ways to lower emissions but not through tax hikes - Stop the perennial demonisation of van drivers, hauliers and motorists - Quash ULEZ, LTNs, 15 minute areas - Scrap 2030 Ban on the sales of new diesel and petrol cars - More investment in UK roads similar to the level of HS2 spend - Establish a long term Government strategic roads transport plan - Halt unnecessary cash generating congestion zones and ULEZ expansion - VED and its future - Influence fairer future road user taxation plans and road funding with fuel duty revenue predicted to decline - Help role out new vehicle technology in a way that does not hit drivers in the pocket - Scrap hospital parking charges - Other related motoring costs and driving issues

Howard Cox

FairFuelUK

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Oil Hits $117 Before Falling Back to $113: Britain Must Act Now to Cut Pump Prices News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 31, 2026, 19:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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