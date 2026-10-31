Rahul Gandhi Urges INDIA Bloc Rally Attendees To Support Delhi Traders

Rahul Gandhi's Call to Support Local Traders

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday urged protesters attending the November 1 INDIA bloc mega rally to support Delhi traders on the festive occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, Gandhi emphasised that the INDIA bloc rally will not financially harm traders. The Congress leader accused the BJP of spreading rumours of the rally disrupting business among the trader community in Delhi. While extending his greetings for Diwali, the Congress leader declared that lakhs of march participants would buy goods directly from traders' shops on the day of the rally.

"Namaskar, Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that's why it's spreading rumors. But let's do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind," said Gandhi.

Concerns Raised by Trade Associations

Gandhi's remarks came after the Chamber of Trade and Industry and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association requested Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to defer the INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally at Ramlila Maidan. In its letter, CTI cited severe economic fallout during the peak festive shopping period and warned that bringing an estimated 10 lakh (1 million) people and 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles into Central Delhi would cause severe traffic paralysis across 20 historic markets.

"We demand to reschedule the mega-rally of 1 million (10 lakh) people, planned for November 1, to a date after Diwali; lack of parking for 15,000–20,000 vehicles could lead to a total gridlock, akin to a lockdown," said CTI.

Impact on Festive Livelihoods

The Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (Regd.), the apex body representing traders in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, in its letter to Rahul Gandhi, also expressed similar concerns, stating that the period from Dhanteras to Diwali accounts for an estimated business turnover of around Rs 25,000 crore, providing crucial annual earnings for thousands of traders, shopkeepers and small business owners. Highlighting the impact on livelihoods, the Sadar Bazar association said the festive season was particularly important for small traders and the thousands of workers, sales staff, helpers and delivery personnel dependent on these businesses. Any disruption during this limited trading window could affect the annual earnings of traders and the livelihoods of their families.

The association appealed to Rahul Gandhi to consider the concerns of Delhi's trading community and persuade the Congress leadership to reschedule the rally until after November 10, allowing businesses to complete their festive-season operations without disruption. It emphasised that political programmes could be rescheduled in the larger public interest, while the Diwali trading season represented a critical opportunity for small businesses to secure their annual income. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc, led by Congress, has planned a mega rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. (ANI)

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