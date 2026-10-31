Why Canada, EU Are Forging Strategic Ties To Reduce US Dependence Amid Trump Threats: What Is 'Alliance For The Future'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Canada and the European Union are moving towards a closer strategic partnership as both seek to reduce their dependence on the United States amid growing trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty under US President Donald Trump.

At the EU-Canada summit in Montreal on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the launch of the 'Alliance for the Future', a partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation in critical minerals, defence, technology and resilient supply chains.

The initiative brings together more than 20 areas of cooperation, including artificial intelligence, energy, digital trade, defence technology and interconnected instant-payment systems. It is also intended to give both sides greater room to respond to economic shocks and external pressure.

The announcement comes as Trump's tariff threats, repeated remarks about making Canada part of the United States and criticism of European allies have prompted governments on both sides of the Atlantic to reassess their economic and security dependencies.

Why Canada and the EU are moving closer

The partnership reflects a growing recognition in Brussels and Ottawa that economic interdependence can also become a source of vulnerability.

Von der Leyen said relationships that were once viewed as guarantees of stability were increasingly being used as instruments of pressure.

Referring to the impact of trade disputes on ordinary households, she said: "When trade becomes a tool of economic pressure, it is families that pay the price, from the supermarket shelf to the cost of a new car."

She added that sovereignty was increasingly under pressure, according to the Associated Press.

The alliance is designed to strengthen the ability of both partners to secure essential supplies, develop strategic industries and protect their economic interests. Critical minerals are a key priority, given their importance to electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors and defence manufacturing.

For Canada, closer ties with Europe could open up additional markets and investment opportunities while reducing its exposure to trade disruptions involving its largest trading partner, the US.

For the EU, Canada offers access to natural resources, energy and a trusted partner in North America at a time when European governments are seeking to diversify supply chains and strengthen their defence capabilities.

'We need to reimagine partnerships built on trust'

Von der Leyen said the EU and Canada could not remain constrained by the assumptions of the existing international order.

"We can no longer let ourselves be shackled by the limits of the old-world order. We need to imagine partnerships that are built on trust and driven by common interests and beliefs," she said.

Referring to Carney's remarks on the changing global order, she added: "As Mark Carney has said, the international order will also be built from Europe, with Canada as part of it."

Carney said the partnership would help Canada withstand economic shocks and prevent foreign governments or technology companies from dictating its choices.

"Why does sovereignty matter in a dangerous and divided world? It allows us to withstand shocks. It allows us to live our lives as we choose," he said.

Carney has maintained that the alliance is not intended to be an anti-American bloc. Instead, it is meant to expand Canada's strategic options and strengthen its ability to make independent economic and political decisions.

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The summit also brought renewed attention to a proposal for Canada to become an associate member of the European Union.

Von der Leyen has backed the idea, describing the proposed arrangement as an "association without accession". She said geographical considerations ruled out full EU membership for Canada, but both sides wanted to take their relationship to the highest possible level.

"Canada cannot become a full-fledged member of the EU because of geography, but we both want to bring our relationship to the highest level possible. This is why we are discussing the idea of Canada becoming the first associate member of the European Union," she said.

The proposal has raised questions within the bloc, with some EU members expressing reservations about the terminology and the structure of such an arrangement.

Carney played down the debate over the name, saying the relationship was not a marketing exercise and that its substance mattered more than the label.

Defence cooperation and the push for strategic autonomy

Defence is another important pillar of the emerging partnership.

Canada is the only non-European country participating in the EU's €150-billion SAFE defence procurement programme, which is intended to support joint procurement and strengthen Europe's defence industrial base, as per AP.

The proposed cooperation could create opportunities for closer collaboration in defence technology, manufacturing and supply chains, while helping both sides reduce vulnerabilities arising from excessive dependence on a single supplier or partner.

The broader alliance also reflects a shift in how Canada and European governments view their relationship.