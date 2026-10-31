Zelensky: Energy Equipment Deliveries From Turkey Expected Next Week
"There are projects that can strengthen both of us – Ukraine and Turkey – especially now, when the Russians have stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure in our cities and villages, and every energy project with our partners matters to us. Today, we met with representatives of Turkish energy companies, and as early as next week we expect an increase in support supplies, including more generators and other energy equipment," Zelensky said.Read also: Ukraine hopes European partners will help fund purchase of 500 Patriot missiles – Zelensky
He also noted that Ukraine and Turkey are allies in many areas, including the defense industry.
"This will only expand. I am confident of that. We are preparing joint industrial projects and other economic projects," Zelensky said, adding that a meeting between business representatives from the two countries was held in Istanbul today.
As reported, a significant part of Saturday's talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused on finding ways to unblock the Black Sea.
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