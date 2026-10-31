Brooklyn Physical Therapy Offers No-Fault Physical Therapy At Three Brooklyn Locations For Car Accident And Work Injury Patients

MENAFN - GetNews)"3 no fault physical therapists."BCJ Medical, Bushwick Medical, and Linden West Medical give injured Brooklyn residents coordinated care, from the first exam to the last therapy session, with direct insurance billing

BROOKLYN, NY - October 31, 2026 - Brooklyn Physical Therapy today highlighted its network of three no-fault physical therapy locations: BCJ Medical near Prospect Park, Bushwick Medical in Bushwick, and Linden West Medical in East Flatbush. Each location accepts New York no-fault auto insurance and workers' compensation. Each is staffed to treat accident and workplace injuries from the first medical evaluation through the final therapy session.

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New York is a no-fault state. After a car accident, a person's own auto insurance pays for medically necessary treatment through Personal Injury Protection (PIP), no matter who caused the crash. That coverage includes physical therapy, and it applies to drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Not every physical therapy office accepts no-fault cases, though. Many injured patients wait to see if the pain goes away, or they don't know where to find a provider who handles no-fault paperwork. All three Brooklyn Physical Therapy locations bill the insurance carrier directly, so patients generally pay nothing out of pocket for covered treatment.

"After an accident, people are dealing with pain, missed work, and insurance forms all at once," said Kenneth Toby, Spokesperson for Brooklyn Physical Therapy. "Our job is to take the paperwork off their plate and get them moving again. With three locations in Brooklyn, patients can get care close to home or work, and the same team approach at every office."

Care at every location follows the same process:



It starts with an evaluation by a no-fault or workers' compensation doctor.

If needed, the doctor orders diagnostic testing: MRI, X-ray, CAT scan, nerve conduction testing, or range of motion testing.

The patient gets a personalized treatment plan. It may combine physical therapy with chiropractic care, acupuncture, and pain management. Patients who need more advanced care can see orthopedic surgeons and pain management specialists inside the same network, without starting over at a new practice.

Common injuries treated include:



whiplash and neck sprains

lower back strains

herniated and bulging discs

shoulder, knee, and hip injuries

muscle spasms and soft tissue damage

nerve pain, numbness, and tingling headaches linked to neck injury

Three Locations Across Brooklyn

BCJ Medical – 15 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225 – 718-641-1177 Led by Dr. Benjamin Cortijo, a physiatrist focused on restoring function without surgery whenever possible. It serves Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Flatbush, Crown Heights, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, and Windsor Terrace. Hours: Monday – Friday, 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

Bushwick Medical – 176 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 – 347-960-6553 Led by Dr. Sudha Patel, M.D., and known for multilingual, culturally aware care. It serves Bushwick, Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ridgewood, and East Williamsburg. Hours: Monday – Friday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

Linden West Medical – 84 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11226 – 347-252-6215 Led by Dr. Bernard Osei-Tutu. Many local patients know it as part of Flatbush No Fault Doctors, and it has deep roots in the area's Caribbean community. It serves Flatbush, East Flatbush, Crown Heights, Brownsville, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, and Ditmas Park. Hours: Monday – Friday, 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

Brooklyn Physical Therapy encourages anyone hurt in a car accident to get evaluated promptly, even if the pain seems minor. Injuries such as whiplash often don't show up for hours or days after an accident. Early treatment also creates a clear medical record of the injury. Patients should file their no-fault application (the NF-2 form) with their insurer within 30 days of the accident. Workers hurt on the job should report the injury to their employer in writing within 30 days.

About Brooklyn Physical Therapy

Brooklyn Physical Therapy is a coordinated network of three medical practices in Brooklyn, New York: BCJ Medical, Bushwick Medical, and Linden West Medical. The network specializes in no-fault auto insurance, workers' compensation, and personal injury care. Each office has a no-fault doctor, physical therapist, chiropractor, and acupuncturist. Patients across the network also have access to pain management, orthopedic surgeons, diagnostic imaging, and nerve conduction testing. For more information or to schedule an evaluation, visit or call the nearest location.