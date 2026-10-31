LIVERPOOL, UK - October 31, 2026 - There are books that explain the universe. There are books that tell a life. Rarely does one do both, and rarer still does one do both from a bench in a city under fire.

Duty of Candour (Space Jazz Theory), by Kieran Dunne, begins in Liverpool in 1995, where a young man stood for election in Fazakerley Ward, campaigning on hospital issues that the people around him couldn't get anyone in power to take seriously. It ends in Kyiv, where that same man, older, tested, still standing, leaves a courtroom and goes to eat borscht with his friend Yulia.

In between, it rewrites how we think about everything.

Dunne's central argument is both simple and radical: that DNA, musical scales, planetary motion, and the mathematics of the ancient world are not loose comparisons or poetic metaphors. They are the same structure, repeating at different scales. He calls this framework Harmogenetics, and he spent three months developing it on a weathered street bench in Kyiv while the city around him was under bombardment, sirens, explosions, generators humming in the dark.

The science is serious. But so is the life behind it.

This is also the story of a man who fought a UK court case arising from events in Kyiv, and refused, at every turn, to be rewritten or made to disappear. It is a story about what happens when institutions prefer silence to accountability, and what one person can do about it.

That question sits at the heart of British politics right now. The Hillsborough Law, formally the Duty of Candour, officially the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, would place a legal obligation on public officials to tell the truth in investigations, with criminal penalties for those who don't. It takes its name from the disaster of 15 April 1989, in which 97 Liverpool football fans died. Sir Keir Starmer presided as a judge over the court case at the centre of this book. He has since become Prime Minister and pledged to bring the Duty of Candour into force, and on 16 July 2026, the day this press release was written, he was in Kyiv, supporting the Ukrainian people after two were killed in an overnight Russian missile strike on the city.

Andy Burnham, born in Aintree, Liverpool, and the sole declared candidate for the Labour leadership as of 2026, has championed the Hillsborough Law for nearly a decade.

Kieran Dunne stood for election in the same Liverpool ward. His book, his legal case, and this legislation are not connected by coincidence. They are connected by a city that has spent thirty years refusing to be lied to.

Duty of Candour (Space Jazz Theory) is part science, part memoir, part call to account. It is a book for readers who want to understand the universe, and for readers who want to understand what it costs to tell the truth inside it.

Title: Duty of Candour (Space Jazz Theory)

Author: Kieran Dunne

Publisher: UK Publishing House Ltd., London

About the Author

Kieran Dunne is a science, music and English teacher born in the Kyiv region of Ukraine. He came to the UK as a Ukrainian migrant worker sponsored by Liverpool City Council and spent 35 years in Liverpool local government, standing twice for election in Liverpool on the Militant Labour platform, campaigning on NHS hospital services. The same council later sponsored him to return to Kyiv as a teacher, where he worked under Mayor Vitali Klitschko. In 2026, during the Russian bombardment of the city, he spent three months on a weathered street bench developing the Harmogenetics framework, drawing together genetics, music, cosmology and ancient mathematics into a single harmonic theory of the universe. He takes the book's title from his university band, Space Jazz Theory, and divides his life between Liverpool and Kyiv.