Timetailor Salon Software Launches Appointment Buffer Time

MENAFN - GetNews)"Salon management software with appointment buffer time"Helping salons, barbershops, spas, and beauty clinics control their schedules more efficiently, the TimeTailor salon management software introduced customized buffer times between appointments.

Bucharest, Romania - October 31, 2026 - The TimeTailor salon booking software announced the launch of buffer time between appointments, a feature that gives beauty businesses more control over their schedules.

Allowing owners, managers, and stylists to add customized buffer periods to any service, the addition helps teams incorporate some breathing room for cleaning, preparation, or equipment setup into the schedule:

"It's not enough to just fill every appointment slot available", said Oliver Auerbach, the CEO of TimeTailor. "There's so much happening between clients as well: someone needs to clean the room, sanitize the equipment, prepare formulas, products, or even take a break to reset before the next client walks in."

With the TimeTailor salon scheduling software, adding buffer time to a service no longer means manually blocking time off between appointments. While workarounds make calendars hard to manage, sometimes reducing visibility into staff availability, automating the process creates a seamless booking experience.

By using buffer time automation, salons, barbershops, spas, and beauty clinics can have a calendar that's personalized for their needs. Different services or team members can be assigned different buffer times, ensuring the schedule never becomes overcrowded:

"For many business owners, especially those in the beauty services industry, the difference between a manageable day and a hectic one usually comes down to how the schedule is structured", Oliver added.

With a salon management system, beauty professionals can use customized buffers to:

1. Add prep time before specific treatments

2. Provide cleaning time afterwards

3. Account for equipment setup

4. Add transition periods between different types of services

5. Give breaks to stylists who have consecutive bookings

6. Customize scheduling rules according to the team's needs

Not every appointment requires the same amount of preparation or follow-up. A quick manicure may require a small transition period, while a hair coloring session, a facial, a massage, or a complex beauty treatment could require additional time:

"We want TimeTailor to help beauty businesses around the world create schedules that reflect the particularities of everyday life", Oliver added. "Buffer time is an important piece of the puzzle, ensuring the calendar's even more organized, predictable, and up to date."

The option of adding personalized appointments with buffer time affects both employees and clients. When appointments are too close together, the staff has less time to prepare for the next service, so customers may experience delays, disrupting the entire schedule of the day.

If buffer periods are added, the transition between clients is more realistic, while managers can see how much time their teams actually need throughout the day:

"Flexibility has always been an important part of how we design our salon booking system", Oliver added. "Every business has its own rhythm that needs to be honored."

Table of Contents

1. TimeTailor salon software introduces appointment buffer times

2. The importance of adding buffer time between appointments inside your salon management software

3. How salons can use buffer time automation to manage staff members more efficiently inside the salon appointment app

About the Company

TimeTailor is a comprehensive solution in the salon software world. From scheduling appointments to managing payments, no-show protection, and marketing, the platform is designed to simplify daily tasks so beauty professionals can focus on providing exceptional services.