YINGSHANG Upgrades Precision Manufacturing Capabilities With Advanced CNC Equipment For Global Industrial Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews)Dongguan Yingshang Industrial Co., Ltd. (YINGSHANG), a supplier of customized precision hardware and integrated manufacturing solutions, has installed a batch of Japanese Star sliding-headstock CNC lathes and German-engineered five-axis CNC machining centers at its production facility. The equipment installation expands the company's machining capabilities for complex, non-standard components used in high-end equipment and smart home products.

As international manufacturers seek tighter dimensional tolerances and more consistent component quality, producing miniature shafts, irregular housings, and other precision parts can present technical challenges. Conventional machining processes may require multiple setups, increasing production time and the risk of cumulative errors. The newly installed equipment supports machining accuracy of up to ±0.005 mm and enables multiple surfaces of complex components to be processed in a single setup.

According to YINGSHANG's engineering manager, the equipment upgrade has shortened the company's rapid prototyping cycle by 20%. The investment also supports dimensional consistency and delivery planning for customized orders involving multiple product types and small production batches, particularly for customers in Europe and North America.

Integrated Manufacturing and Engineering Support

YINGSHANG combines manufacturing, trading, component processing, and finished-product assembly to support customers requiring coordinated production across multiple processes. Its manufacturing capabilities include CNC milling, mill-turn machining, stamping, spring manufacturing, injection molding, die casting, and laser processing.

The company operates 50 high-precision CNC lathes, including five-axis simultaneous machining equipment, 30 large injection molding machines with a maximum injection capacity of 5,000 grams, and 20 sets of 300-ton stamping equipment. Its general maximum machining accuracy is stated as ±0.01 mm, while the newly installed equipment can achieve accuracy of up to ±0.005 mm under suitable machining conditions.

Three dedicated finished-product assembly lines support the integration of individual components into completed products. Coordinating machining, molding, stamping, and assembly within an integrated production model helps the company manage interfaces between components and maintain consistency across manufacturing stages.

YINGSHANG's senior engineering team comprises five members, each with an average of more than 10 years of industry experience. Using SolidWorks, AutoCAD, Pro/E (Creo), and UG, the team supports drawing evaluation, design review, prototyping, and production preparation. Rapid prototypes typically take three to five days, while regular bulk production generally requires 25 to 30 days, depending on process complexity.

Customized Components for Industrial and Smart Home Applications

YINGSHANG manufactures non-standard screws, connecting shafts, guide pillars, copper components, aluminum housings, spring contacts, washers, and product enclosures. These components serve applications in high-end equipment, mechanical assemblies, and smart home products where dimensional accuracy, material selection, and surface finish are important considerations.

The company's stated customization ranges include non-standard screws from M1 to M10 and connecting shafts measuring 2–20 mm in diameter. Guide pillars and housing components can reach approximate machining dimensions of 300 × 300 × 300 mm.

Customers can specify requirements through technical drawings, allowing components to be developed according to individual application needs. Available surface treatments include anodizing, zinc or nickel electroplating, electrophoretic coating, sandblasting, and laser engraving.

YINGSHANG states that its product range complies with applicable international environmental and safety directives, including RoHS and REACH. This provides overseas buyers with a defined compliance consideration when evaluating components for their own products and supply chains.

Quality Management and International Delivery

YINGSHANG is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and operates a 15-member quality control team. Each team member has more than eight years of quality inspection experience. The company applies quality checks across material selection, manufacturing, and final shipment, with a stated defective rate of less than 0.1%.

The company also works with established raw material suppliers to support material availability and production planning. Its integrated manufacturing and trading model is intended to reduce the coordination required when sourcing components and assembly services from multiple suppliers.

For customized bulk orders, the standard minimum order quantity typically starts at 500–1,000 pieces, depending on the product. The company also supports orders involving multiple product types and smaller production batches. International trade arrangements include EXW, FOB Shenzhen, and DDP, subject to the requirements of each order and destination.

Serving International Manufacturing Partners

YINGSHANG serves customers in Europe, North America, and other international markets. The company has identified business relationships with BOSCH, Panasonic, PARKER, ZWILLING, and SAST, reflecting its experience working with international brands. Specific product models and related details are not disclosed.

By combining precision machining, multiple manufacturing processes, engineering support, and dedicated assembly lines, YINGSHANG aims to provide overseas manufacturers with a coordinated sourcing option for customized hardware components and finished assemblies.

Global brands, engineering and research and development teams, and industrial buyers seeking non-standard component manufacturing or assembly services can contact YINGSHANG to discuss project requirements. Buyers may submit technical drawings for engineering evaluation and quotation.

About Dongguan Yingshang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Yingshang Industrial Co., Ltd. (YINGSHANG) specializes in customized precision hardware manufacturing and integrated assembly solutions. Its capabilities include CNC machining, injection molding, stamping, and component assembly, serving international customers in high-end equipment and smart home industries.

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