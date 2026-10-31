The Bascom Group Completes $30.8 Million Refinancing Of Gateway Villas Apartments Despite Challenging Environment

Irvine, California - October 31, 2026 - The Bascom Group, LLC“ Bascom” has completed a $30.8Million refinancing of The Gateway Villas Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily community located in the Las Vegas acquired the 1984/1985 built garden-style multifamily property in Las Vegas, Nevada in an off-market transaction in December 2021.

Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jesse Zarouk, and Jake Vitta of IPA Capital Markets arranged the financing, with Bridge Investment Group providing the $30.8 million loan. Apartment Management Consultants will continue providing property management services for the community.

Constructed in 1984/1985, Gateway Villas offers residents a low-density apartment community with efficiently designed floorplans that include private patios or balconies. The Property consists of 52% one- and 48% two-bedroom floorplans and features a fitness center, resident clubhouse, pool and BBQ area, and a putting green. Bascom completedstrategic renovation program modernizing the fitness center, clubhouse, and pool areas while repurposing the putting green into a central park that is activated with a shaded play structure, BBQ station, seating areas, and landscaping. Gateway Villas is centrally located with convenient access throughout the Las Vegas valley including major employment centers like the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, the rapidly growing Las Vegas Medical District, Allegiant Stadium, and the soon to be completed Las Vegas A's stadium. The surrounding neighborhood has abundant retail, recreation, and entertainment offerings catering to families and individuals alike.

Near-term multifamily fundamentals for Las Vegas remain pressured by recent deliveries, while improving rent trends and a rapidly declining construction pipeline support the outlook for market stabilization. Continued population, household, and labor force growth provide underlying demand support as the market works through the current supply cycle. Gateway Villas continues to outperform the Winchester submarket, supporting the view that the Property remains well positioned to benefit as market conditions normalize.

Senior Principal of Acquisitions, Scott McClave, stated,“While operating fundamentals remain challenged in the near term, Bascom believes completing the refinance is the most prudent strategy to protect investor value. Gateway Villas continues to outperform its immediate submarket, recent leasing activity points to improving occupancy, and the Las Vegas development pipeline continues to contract.”

“We are pleased with the outcome of this refinancing, particularly given today's challenging capital markets environment. We appreciate the efforts of Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jesse Zarouk, and Jake Vitta of IPA Capital Markets in securing a financing solution that supports our long-term investment objectives” saidTom Gilfillan, Vice President and Principal at Bascom.

Added Paul Zakhary, Principal at Bascom,“We successfully executed a major renovation and reposition of the property and are pleased with how it turned out. This refinance will allow the property more time to benefit from a market recovery.”

While many institutional buyers have remained on the sidelines during the multifamily pricing reset following the interest rate increases of 2022 and 2023, Bascom has continued to deploy capital. Since 2023, Bascom has acquired 16 multifamily communities nationally totaling 3,718units for more than $1.0billion in total capitalization. Those acquisitions span properties built from the 1960s through 2024, reflecting Bascom's ability to identify opportunities across a wide range of investment strategies. Since 2013, Bascom has been one of the most active buyers in Las Vegas, having acquired 38 properties totaling 10,253 units across the metro, representing over $1.5 billion in total acquisition cost.

About Bascom:

The Bascom Group, LLC is a minority-owned private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management. Bascom, founded by principals Derek Chen, Jerry Fink, and David Kim, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S. Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $23.0 billion in multifamily value-added transactions encompassing 368 multifamily properties and over 94,272 units. Bascom's commercial transaction volume is $5.8 billion in total and amounts to over 23.4 million square feet. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom's subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Bascom Value Added Apartment Investors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Partners Ventures, Realm Group, Consolidated Real Estate Strategies, Meridian Bascom Ventures, and BG Pearce. Bascom's subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the U.S.

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