Service-Tech Corporation, A Longtime NADCA Safety Award Recipient, Brings 65+ Years Of Commercial And Industrial Air Duct Cleaning To Cleveland, OH

CLEVELAND, OH - October 31, 2026 - Service-Tech Corporation, a commercial and industrial air duct cleaning company serving Northeast Ohio, is a multiple-time recipient of the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) Safety Award, including the NADCA Outstanding Safety Award, which recognizes contractors honored for at least three consecutive years. Founded in 1960, Service-Tech has been a NADCA member since 1990.

About the NADCA Safety Award

NADCA is the leading trade association for HVAC inspection, cleaning and restoration. Its Safety Awards are based on OSHA regulations and recommendations, and the Outstanding Safety Award goes to contractors recognized for at least three consecutive years.

Service-Tech was recognized by NADCA in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023, including the Outstanding Safety Award in 2018 and 2020. NADCA's published winner lists document the company's history as a multiple-time recipient of the NADCA Safety Award, including the NADCA Outstanding Safety Award. The recognition reflects a safety track record spanning multiple award years.

Why Safety Matters in Commercial and Industrial Duct Cleaning

Commercial and industrial air duct cleaning often involves confined spaces, work at height, electrical systems, and occupied facilities, which makes crew safety training a core part of the job.

For businesses arranging duct cleaning, safety considerations extend to the people occupying the facility as well as the crews performing the service. Service-Tech's history as a longtime NADCA Safety Award recipient gives facility managers an independent measure of its safety practices when choosing a contractor.

More Than 65 Years of Service

Founded in 1960 by Gerald Alan Sutton, Service-Tech brings more than 65 years of service to commercial and industrial air duct cleaning. The company has been owned since 2019 by Gabriel S. Chick, a U.S. Army veteran.

Service-Tech operates offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Tampa, Tallahassee and Pine Bluff, with a 150-mile service radius from each office. The company has been a NADCA member since 1990 and is also a member of IKECA. Its Cleveland office serves clients in Northeast Ohio as part of this broader office network.

Industries Served

Service-Tech serves clients in healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, data centers, food processing, higher education, government and hospitality.

Looking Ahead

Service-Tech plans to continue investing in crew safety training and equipment, carrying forward its long-standing focus on protecting equipment and people.

About Service-Tech Corporation

Service-Tech Corporation has protected equipment and people since 1960, specializing in commercial and industrial air duct cleaning and related industrial cleaning services. Owned by U.S. Army veteran Gabriel S. Chick, the company operates offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Tampa, Tallahassee and Pine Bluff, serving clients within a 150-mile radius of each location. Service-Tech is a member of NADCA (since 1990) and IKECA and a multiple-time recipient of the NADCA Safety Award, including the Outstanding Safety Award in 2018 and 2020.

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