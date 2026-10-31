The Runway Looks Brings Runway-Inspired Luxury Hair Care To Everyday Beauty

MENAFN - GetNews) Inspired by New York, London, Paris and Milan, the luxury hair care brand combines fashion, botanical ingredients and high-performance formulations to address individual hair needs.

United States - October 31, 2026 - In a world where beauty and personal style go hand in hand, The Runway Looks® brings a distinctive perspective to luxury hair care. Inspired by the world's leading fashion capitals, the brand combines runway sophistication with thoughtfully developed hair care products designed to enhance the beauty, confidence and individuality of women and men.

Built on the belief that beautiful hair is an essential part of personal style, The Runway Looks offers four signature collections inspired by New York, London, Paris and Milan. Each focuses on a specific hair concern, making it easier to discover products suited to individual hair types, styling preferences and desired results.

Four Fashion Capitals. Four Distinctive Hair Goals.

Fashion inspires individuality, and hair care should be just as personal. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, The Runway Looks connects the character of each fashion capital with a specific hair care goal.

New York - Volume Hair Inspired by New York's bold energy, the Volume Collection helps fine, flat and lifeless-looking hair achieve fuller-looking body, bounce and natural movement without unnecessary weight.

London - Color-Treated Hair Reflecting London's modern sophistication, the Color-Treated Hair Collection focuses on hydration, softness and vibrant-looking color. Its nourishing formulas also address the needs of dry and damaged-looking hair.

Paris - Strong & Smooth Hair Inspired by effortless Parisian elegance, the Strong & Smooth Hair Collection helps improve softness, manageability and shine for hair that looks healthier, smoother and beautifully polished.

Milan - Frizz-Free Hair Drawing on Milan's refined fashion aesthetic, the Frizz-Free Hair Collection helps control frizz, tame unruly strands and create a sleek, smooth finish while preserving natural movement.

Together, these collections offer a personalized approach to luxury hair care, combining targeted performance with fashion-inspired sophistication.

Luxury Hair Care Rooted in Quality and Performance

For The Runway Looks, luxury extends beyond beautiful packaging. It begins with thoughtful formulations, carefully selected ingredients and products designed to deliver meaningful results.

The brand's range includes shampoos, conditioners, nourishing hair masks, smoothing serums and styling essentials. Selected botanical ingredients and conditioning components support different hair needs, while the brand emphasizes SLS-free and paraben-free formulations developed without animal testing.

Attention to packaging is also part of its philosophy, with recyclable bottles and direct-to-bottle printing designed to reduce unnecessary labeling materials.

The result is a hair care experience that brings together quality, functionality and sophisticated design.

The Vision Behind The Runway Looks

The brand was co-founded by Miriam, Co-Founder & CEO, whose passion for fashion, beauty and self-expression shaped its distinctive identity.

Drawing on her experience in the beauty industry, Miriam envisioned a luxury hair care brand that would combine the inspiration of international fashion with products addressing real hair concerns.

"Beautiful hair is about more than appearance. It's about confidence, individuality and how you feel every day. My vision for The Runway Looks was to bring together my passion for fashion and beauty with exceptional hair care, giving women and men the opportunity to experience beautiful, runway-inspired hair in their everyday lives," says Miriam.

Together with Armando, Co-Founder and hair care product development expert, Miriam brought that vision to life, combining creative direction with technical expertise to develop the brand's collections.

Personalized Hair Care Beyond the Products

Understanding that every hair type has different needs, The Runway Looks offers an online Hair Quiz to help customers discover products suited to their individual concerns and goals.

The brand also shares educational content through its hair care blog, covering topics such as glossy hair, seasonal hair care, styling techniques and maintaining healthy-looking hair.

This combination of personalized product discovery and practical education reflects the brand's commitment to helping customers make confident, informed hair care choices.

Bringing Runway Confidence Into Everyday Life

With its distinctive four-city concept, thoughtfully developed products and fashion-inspired identity, The Runway Looks offers a fresh perspective on luxury hair care.

By connecting individual hair needs with the elegance and creativity of the world's fashion capitals, the brand continues to build an experience where beauty, performance and personal style come together.

Discover the four collections and explore personalized luxury hair care at .

Let Your Hair Do The Talking.