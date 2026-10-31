VISION DEVELOPMENTS Marks The Groundbreaking Of SERA GARDENS

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October 2026 - VISION DEVELOPMENTS has officially broken ground on SERA GARDENS by Vision, marking the commencement of construction on its latest residential development and further strengthening the company's growing presence in Dubai Production City. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The groundbreaking ceremony, held on – October 2026, brought together VISION Developments' leadership, project partners and key stakeholders to mark the start of construction and another important milestone in the company's expanding Dubai portfolio.

SERA GARDENS launched in May 2026 represents Vision Developments' third project in Dubai Production City, following two previous developments in the area that have both been fully sold out. Most recently, VISTA by Vision sold out in less than seven hours, generating more than AED 350 million in sales and setting a new sales record for the company.

Building on this established presence, SERA GARDENS by Vision is a G+P+8+R residential development comprising 246 apartments, with a diverse collection of studios, one and two-bedrooms as well as and three and four-bedroom duplexes.

Designed around contemporary community living, the development will feature a comprehensive range of lifestyle amenities, including a Swimming Pool, Gym, Cinema, Kid's Play Areas, BBQ Area, Gaming Facilities and a Garden Lounge. Residences will also incorporate Smart-Home Technology, including smart thermostats and smart door locks, while the development will offer views towards the greens of Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“SERA GARDENS ground breaking represents another important step in the continued growth of Vision Developments. Our presence in Dubai Production City has been met with strong market demand, and with SERA GARDENS, our focus now turns to execution - delivering the quality, design and commitment our customers expect from VISION.” said Eng. Masoud Al Zarooni, Co-Founder & CEO of VISION Developments.

The groundbreaking also reflects Vision Developments' broader focus on moving projects from launch into active construction while continuing to expand its development pipeline across Dubai. With an increasing portfolio of completed and under-construction projects, compiling 7 under construction projects and 5 projects in the handover phase 2 of which already handed over this year, the company continues to build its position around quality, timely delivery and developments designed for long-term residential and investment value.

With construction of SERA GARDENS by Vision now officially underway, the development adds another chapter to Vision Developments' growth in Dubai Production City and commitment to its customers, bringing the company another step forward in turning its vision into reality.