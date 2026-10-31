MENAFN - GetNews)A Pensacola digital marketing company has reached an early, measurable AI discovery milestone as ChatGPT and AI Assistant sources generated documented website sessions in its own September performance data.

Yolee Solutions, a Pensacola-based SEO and Answer Engine Optimization consultancy, recorded its first measurable AI-attributed referral traffic in September 2026, with internal analytics identifying seven ChatGPT sessions across three source/medium combinations and four AI Assistant sessions in a separate channel report. The milestone is documented in the company's own September 2026 AEO Performance Report and marks the first time AI discovery has produced verified, trackable website visits for the firm. Yolee Solutions serves established service businesses across Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Pace, Milton, and throughout Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties, as well as Baldwin and Mobile counties in Alabama.

Key Facts. Date of record: September 2026 internal analytics report. ChatGPT traffic: Seven sessions attributed across three source/medium combinations. AI Assistant traffic: Four users and four sessions in a separate channel view. Overall AI visibility: 3.3%, with 1,059 citations found across monitored topics. Gemini and Copilot visibility remained at zero in the same monitored snapshot. Tracked keyword positions: 267 keywords ranking in Google positions 1 through 10

What the Numbers Actually Show Seven sessions and four AI Assistant visits aren't a traffic win. They're a proof point that a different kind of discovery is now working, and it's working in a channel that didn't exist as a measurable referral source two years ago.

The September report tracked two service areas specifically. Local SEO for Service Businesses showed 44% monitored AI topic visibility and a 23% citation share. SEO-Informed Web Design registered 33% monitored visibility and a 20% citation share. Those numbers represent how often Yolee Solutions appeared as a sourced or cited answer within AI-generated responses on those topics, not just a ranked page that someone clicked. That distinction is the whole point of Answer Engine Optimization: a page can rank and still get skipped in an AI summary. A cited source gets carried into the answer.

The 3.3% overall AI visibility figure is honest about where this stands. It's early. Gemini and Copilot returned zero in the same snapshot. The 267 keywords in positions 1 through 10 show the underlying Google presence that makes AI citation possible in the first place, because AI tools tend to pull from pages that already demonstrate credibility in organic search. But Google positions alone don't explain why a page gets cited inside a ChatGPT response versus just showing up in search results. That's the gap AEO is built to close.

Why This Matters for Service Businesses in Pensacola and Beyond A service business in Pensacola, Destin, Santa Rosa Beach, or Panama City Beach that's still measuring SEO success by rank position is watching the wrong number. When someone asks ChatGPT which HVAC company to call in Gulf Breeze, or which SEO consultant serves the Fort Walton Beach area, no list of blue links appears. An answer does. That answer either includes a business or it doesn't.

The September data gives Yolee Solutions a working example of what AI-attributed sessions look like in a real analytics account: what source/medium combinations appear, what channel groupings the platform assigns, and how to separate them from other referral traffic. For service businesses doing $500K to $10M annually in trust-based industries including home services, legal, medical, and professional services, that kind of documented, channel-level visibility in AI tools is the next conversion layer to build. Ranking without qualified calls isn't a win. Getting cited inside the answer someone's already reading is closer to one.

Yolee Solutions offers local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, reputation marketing, and Answer Engine Optimization to established service businesses, with month-to-month engagements and a free SEO score review available at yoleesolutions.

About Yolee Solutions

Yolee Solutions is a Pensacola, Florida SEO and Answer Engine Optimization consultancy that helps established service businesses convert existing search visibility into qualified inbound leads and booked calls. The firm focuses on local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, reputation marketing, and AI-driven search positioning for companies operating in Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Pace, Milton, and across Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties, as well as Baldwin and Mobile counties. Engagements are month-to-month, and a free SEO score review is available at yoleesolutions.