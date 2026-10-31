MENAFN - GetNews)ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions is calling out the most common reason mould keeps coming back across Sydney Metro, the Blue Mountains, and Wollongong: the spore load in the air was never treated, and the moisture source was never identified.

ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions is this week addressing property owners, property managers, and facility coordinators who've had mould wiped off a wall and watched it return within weeks. The company's position is straightforward: surface treatment manages the symptom. It doesn't resolve the problem.

ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions operates as Goldmorr approved master technicians, working with the Goldmorr System, an industry-leading treatment platform the Goldmorr Group has supplied since 1998. The distinction between what they do and what most surface-only cleaning achieves is worth understanding before the next round of mould comes back.

A mechanical air scrubber pulls air toward a fixed filter point. Whatever sits in soft furnishings, behind furniture, or across the room in a corner may never reach it. Fogging works differently. It disperses treatment through the full air volume of a space by diffusion, regardless of layout or room contents. The surface showing mould is the symptom. The spore load circulating through the air is where the problem actually lives, and that's what the fogging process addresses.

What fogging can't do is fix a structural moisture condition. Rising damp, failed subfloor ventilation, and inadequate air circulation are physical problems that require physical correction. When those aren't addressed, the environment that produced the mould remains in place. That's not a caveat hidden in the fine print. It's an honest point that most people dealing with recurring mould deserve to hear early.

Rising Damp Isn't Condensation. Getting That Wrong Is Expensive. The two conditions look similar at the surface level. Both produce moisture on walls. But they work through entirely different mechanisms, and treating one as though it were the other produces a predictable result: the mould returns.

Condensation forms when warm, humid air meets a cooler surface. It's a ventilation and temperature differential problem. Rising damp is capillary action. Groundwater migrates upward through porous building material because no functional moisture barrier is present or because an existing one has failed. No amount of improved ventilation resolves that. The moisture source is below ground, and it will keep climbing until something stops it at the structure. This matters practically for anyone dealing with mould at the base of walls, around window reveals at lower levels, or in any ground-floor apartment configuration where the problem keeps returning despite treatment.

What a Quote Looks Like Before Anyone Sets Foot on Site For most jobs, a smartphone photo is enough to start the quoting process. A clear image of the affected area sent through provides enough context for an accurate quote in most situations, without the time cost of scheduling a site visit first.

For property owners and managers who want an in-person assessment, Warren Bailey is available for a site inspection at $275. That's the right option when the scope isn't clear from photos, when multiple areas are involved, or when a detailed written assessment is needed for body corporate, insurance, or real estate purposes. If you're unsure what to expect from the process, getting a second opinion on mould remediation before committing to any scope of work is always a reasonable step.

ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions will beat any written quote by 10%.

Subfloor Problems Often Announce Themselves Indirectly Consider a ground-level apartment where a persistent musty odour keeps returning even after visible mould is treated. The surfaces look clean. The smell doesn't go away. In a typical case like that, the subfloor space is the overlooked variable. When airflow beneath a floor structure is inadequate, moisture accumulates and mould colonises the subfloor well before any effect is visible inside the property. The musty odour and recurring surface mould are usually the first signs. By the time structural deterioration becomes visible, the problem has already grown considerably.

Subfloor ventilation inspection is part of what ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions offers, alongside non-mechanical air treatment, rising damp assessment, and professional mould removal services across Sydney.

Coverage, Availability, and How to Get Started All treatments are safe for people, pets, and the environment. Same-day service is available across Sydney Metro, the Blue Mountains, and Wollongong. Emergency bookings are taken at 0488 866 853.

Property managers and real estate agents handling recurring tenant complaints are encouraged to get in contact before the situation escalates. A photo sent through is all it takes to get a quote started. Anyone who wants more detail before committing can see the areas covered and what each service involves before picking up the phone.

About ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions

ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions provides professional mould removal, rising damp assessment, subfloor ventilation inspection, and non-mechanical air treatment across Sydney Metro, New South Wales, the Blue Mountains, and Wollongong. The company operates as Goldmorr approved master technicians using biodegradable fogging technology supplied since 1998 and will beat any written quote by 10%. All treatments are safe for people, pets, and the environment. Same-day and emergency service is available.