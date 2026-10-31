Endertech Launches American Freight's Store-Aware Shopify Site With My Store Inventory

MENAFN - GetNews) Endertech launched americanfreight on Shopify with STORIS middleware and a My Store experience showing only locally available inventory.

Los Angeles, California - October 31, 2026 - Endertech, a technology partner specializing in Shopify ecommerce, platform migrations, and ERP-connected retail systems, announced the July 2026 launch of americanfreight for American Freight, a furniture and mattress retailer with more than 60 stores nationwide.

The program moved American Freight from nopCommerce to a Shopify storefront while keeping STORIS as the operational system of record. Endertech designed and implemented custom middleware so inventory, pricing, and orders stay aligned across locations, and built a non-native My Store experience: shoppers set their local store, then see only products available at that location, with buy-online / pick-up-in-store backed by store-level stock truth.

“Local inventory confidence is the product for multi-store furniture retail,” said Gabriel Richards, CEO of Endertech.“American Freight's launch shows the pattern we run for similar programs - Shopify for the customer experience, ERP integration for operational truth, and custom architecture where the platform alone is not enough.”

The engagement covered planning, design, catalog migration, STORIS↔Shopify middleware, My Store filtering, BOPIS flows, and ongoing feature support after go-live. It sits alongside Endertech's broader furniture and migration practice, including other nopCommerce-to-Shopify and STORIS programs.

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About Endertech

Endertech is a Los Angeles technology partner with more than 25 years of continuous practice across custom applications, ecommerce, and marketing sites. The team plans, designs, builds, tests, launches, and supports programs long after go-live - including Shopify storefronts, platform migrations (such as nopCommerce to Shopify), and ERP integrations with STORIS and other systems of record. Learn more at