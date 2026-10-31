Dr. Ivan Del Valle Joins Leading Data & AI Consulting Firm To Accelerate Production Architecture

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dr. Ivan Del Valle (center) at an industry event. Del Valle, a data & AI architecture and engineering leader, joined a leading data and AI consulting firm in September 2026 to help enterprises accelerate production-ready data and AI solutions."Dr. Ivan Del Valle, a data & AI architecture and engineering leader, joined a leading data and AI consulting firm in September 2026. In his first four weeks, he is helping organizations modernize data platforms, strengthen architecture, and move AI into production at scale.

CHARLESTON, S.C. - October 31, 2026 - Dr. Ivan Del Valle, a data & AI architecture and engineering leader, joined a leading data and AI consulting firm in September 2026. The move marks his return to consulting in an architecture-engineering capacity, combining doctoral-level expertise, academic leadership, and extensive experience solving complex, real-world data challenges at scale.

Within his first four weeks on the role, Del Valle has focused on helping organizations design high-availability architectures, reduce infrastructure friction, and unlock modern data capabilities across multiple industries, including:

. Financial Services & Insurance - Leading secure, end-to-end migrations from legacy systems (including Teradata-to-Snowflake) with automated rollback runbooks and comprehensive key validation.

. Technology & Workforce Marketplaces - Modernizing self-managed data streams and databases (such as MongoDB and RabbitMQ) into highly available, managed cloud infrastructure, including Amazon MQ and AWS environments capable of supporting millions of active work orders.

. Restaurants & Consumer Brands - Establishing unified data governance frameworks using Databricks and TOGAF-aligned semantic-layer architectures to streamline intelligence pipelines and convert multimedia assets into reusable data assets.

Del Valle emphasizes speed-to-value through an agile approach designed to compress development timelines:

1. Refine three distinct use cases.

2. Build two working prototypes.

3. Deploy one minimum viable product directly into production.

4. All within a single four-week sprint.

“Enterprise data strategy must deliver measurable results without prolonged timelines,” said Del Valle.“I am focused on production-ready architecture and rapid value delivery-helping organizations move beyond pilots and into scalable, real-world impact.”

Organizations seeking to modernize their data platforms or accelerate AI initiatives, as well as experienced data and AI professionals exploring new opportunities, are invited to connect.

About Dr. Ivan Del Valle

Dr. Ivan Del Valle is a data & AI architecture and engineering leader specializing in enterprise-scale data modernization and the practical deployment of artificial intelligence. With a career spanning complex business environments, he focuses on designing high-availability architectures, eliminating infrastructure friction, and accelerating the path from pilot projects to production systems. His work supports organizations across financial services, technology, and consumer industries.

For more information, visit .

Contact

Contact Dr. Ivan Del Valle directly at to discuss enterprise data solutions, open roles, or referrals.