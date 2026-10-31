Brightbuddyskills Trio Brings“Life Skills Made Fun!” From Screen To Everyday Family Activities

MENAFN - GetNews)"“We want everyday moments-from getting ready to celebrating a little win-to become opportunities for families to connect. BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla bring a playful personality to our stories and products. Our purpose is simple: Life Skills Made Fun!” - Daniel Oppong, owner of BrightBuddySkills Trio"BrightBuddySkills Trio connects its original characters-BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla-with everyday family life through life-skills videos, coloring books, routine charts, reward stickers, clothing and gifts. Built around the motto“Life Skills Made Fun!”, the brand invites parents, caregivers, grandparents and children to explore creative activities, everyday routines and the joy of celebrating little wins together.

Franklin, Massachusetts, USA - October 31, 2026 - Getting ready for the day, taking responsibility for a small task and celebrating an“I did it!” moment are familiar parts of family life. BrightBuddySkills Trio brings a colorful cast of original characters to those everyday experiences through its life-skills videos and collection of activities, clothing and gifts.

At the center of the brand are BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla. Their stories introduce everyday situations through character-led adventures, giving families topics to watch, talk about and explore together. The online store at BrightBuddySkillsTrio extends that character world beyond the screen, offering products for creative time, daily routines and thoughtful gift-giving.

The collection includes coloring books, daily routine chart posters,“I Did It!” sticker sheets, character clothing, water bottles, puzzles and journals. Together, these products give families several ways to enjoy the Trio, whether they are choosing a quiet activity, adding character artwork to a child's surroundings or finding a gift for someone who enjoys the stories.

Coloring books offer an invitation to put the screen aside and spend time creating. Families can make room for a shared coloring session, a conversation about the characters or a few quiet moments with pencils and crayons. The emphasis is on enjoying the activity together, without turning every moment into a lesson.

Routine chart posters and“I Did It!” stickers reflect another central theme: everyday efforts deserve encouragement. A small responsibility, a new attempt or a completed task can become a reason to pause and recognize progress. These products bring the brand's familiar characters and cheerful artwork into those moments.

The clothing and gift collection provides further ways to carry the character world into everyday life. T-shirts and hoodies feature Trio-inspired designs, while water bottles, puzzles and other items offer choices for birthdays, holidays and family occasions. Parents, grandparents and gift-buyers can explore the range by product and choose something that suits the recipient's interests.

Families do not need to know the characters already to take part. The BrightBuddySkills YouTube channel provides a place to meet BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla through their life-skills stories, while the shop offers a separate destination for browsing character-inspired products. Facebook, Pinterest and TikTok provide additional places to discover the brand's content and product ideas.

Across its stories and merchandise, BrightBuddySkills Trio keeps its message consistent:“Life Skills Made Fun!” Themes of everyday routines, responsibility, creativity and celebrating little wins connect the collection with the video content. The accompanying reminder-“Always Learn With A Grown Up Nearby”-keeps shared participation and grown-up guidance at the heart of the brand.

“We want everyday moments-from getting ready to celebrating a little win-to become opportunities for families to connect,” said Daniel Oppong, owner of BrightBuddySkills Trio.“BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla bring a playful personality to our stories and products. Our purpose is simple: Life Skills Made Fun!”

Parents, caregivers, grandparents and gift-buyers are invited to meet the Trio on YouTube and explore the collection at BrightBuddySkillsTrio. Individual product pages provide the details, available options and current pricing to help shoppers choose an activity or gift for their family.

ABOUT:

BrightBuddySkills Trio is a family-focused brand featuring original characters BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla. Through life-skills videos and character-inspired coloring books, routine chart posters, stickers, clothing and gifts, the brand explores everyday routines, responsibility, creativity and little achievements. Its motto is“Life Skills Made Fun!”, supported by the reminder:“Always Learn With A Grown Up Nearby.”

CONTACT:

@brightbuddyskills

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