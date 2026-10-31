Horoskopshop.Se Highlights Personalized Astrology As Swedish Research Reveals Gender Gap In Horoscope Beliefs

MENAFN - GetNews) Horoskopshop presents Swedish-language birth chart guides and a free astrology calculator as university research highlights differences in young women's and men's attitudes toward horoscopes.

Sweden - October 31, 2026 - Horoskopshop highlights the growing interest in personalized astrology in Sweden, as research reveals differences between men and women in their beliefs about horoscopes.

The website provides explanations of traditional astrology, including the differences between general zodiac forecasts and individual birth charts calculated using a person's birth date, time and location.

Swedish research identifies a significant gender gap

A report published by the University of Gothenburg's SOM Institute in November 2025 examined Swedish youth attitudes and behaviors over several decades.

The report, titled Svenska ungdomstrender 1986–2024, included findings from questions about horoscopes and fortune-telling measured in 2022.

Researchers found that young women aged 16–24 were more than three times as likely as young men to believe that certain people could predict the future through astrology.

The report also found broader differences between young women and men in their attitudes toward spiritual beliefs and other aspects of personal identity.

The findings reflect differences in reported beliefs rather than evidence that astrology can predict future events. They nevertheless provide a perspective on astrology's continuing place in Swedish culture.

Beyond the traditional zodiac sign

Horoscopes commonly published in newspapers and online platforms are organized around twelve zodiac signs, each associated with an approximate range of birth dates.

Traditional natal astrology takes a different approach by considering the positions of multiple celestial bodies at an individual's recorded time of birth.

A birth chart, also known as a natal chart, incorporates the Sun, Moon, planets and other elements used within astrological interpretation.

Birth time and location also play a role in calculating the ascendant, commonly referred to as the rising sign.

These distinctions form part of the educational material available through Horoskopshop, which explains how birth charts are calculated and interpreted within the traditional astrological framework.

Free calculator and Swedish-language educational resources

Horoskopshop provides an online calculator that allows visitors to explore their Sun sign, Moon sign and ascendant using their birth details.

The website also maintains a knowledge base covering the twelve zodiac signs, astrological houses and frequently used terminology.

Practical guides explain how Swedish residents can locate their recorded birth time and why historical time zones and daylight saving time may matter when calculating a chart.

The website distinguishes between introductory calculations and more extensive personalized interpretations.

Its individual reports cover several established categories of astrological reading, including birth charts, annual interpretations, children's horoscopes and relationship comparisons.

The reports are delivered as digital PDF documents and are prepared using individual birth information.

Astrology as a cultural and personal interest

The role of astrology has attracted attention from Swedish researchers and public broadcasters.

In December 2025, Sveriges Radio reported on the SOM Institute's findings, including the relatively high proportion of young women expressing belief in astrological predictions.

SVT also examined the subject in May 2026, discussing how astrology and tarot relate to personal beliefs, intuition and the search for meaning.

While astrology has a long cultural history, its claims about personality and future events are not scientifically established.

Horoskopshop presents its birth-chart material within the context of traditional astrology rather than as a scientifically validated method of prediction.

Its educational resources are intended to help readers understand the terminology, calculation methods and interpretive conventions associated with the practice.

About Horoskopshop

Horoskopshop is a Swedish-language astrology website offering personalized horoscope reports based on individual birth dates, times, and locations. The platform provides detailed astrological interpretations designed to offer insights into personality, relationships, and personal development. Horoskopshop is operated by AstroWeb OÜ, an Estonia-registered company.

Website: