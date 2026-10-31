Leading Cross-Border Payments Platform, Elephants Inc., Partners On Three Private Finance Events As Bangkok Hosts The IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings For The First Time Since 1991

MENAFN - GetNews) The business payments platform was invited to sponsor three private Bangkok events around the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings, organized by Connecting The Dots and co-hosted by DTC Group and Papineau Strategy: a policy and institutional finance dinner on October 11, a founder-and-investor evening on October 15, and a closed-door evening for founders, operators, and institutional capital partners on October 17.

BANGKOK, Thailand - October 31, 2026 - Elephants Inc., a business payments platform for founders and growing companies that supports cross-border payments in more than 100 currencies to more than 150 countries, partnered on three private events held in Bangkok around the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings (October 12 to 18), the first time Thailand has hosted the meetings since 1991.

Connecting The Dots organized the events, co-hosted by DTC Group and Papineau Strategy, alongside Solana Foundation, Stellar and Hedera. Tessera Capital and The World Bank Group joined as event partners for selected evenings.

The first of the three, BKK Convergence 2026, was a private dinner held on October 11, ahead of the Annual Meetings' opening, under the theme "Where Digital Assets Meet Traditional Finance." It brought together people working across traditional finance and digital assets. Over dinner, drinks, and a series of conversations, guests exchanged perspectives on an industry where established financial systems and emerging digital asset infrastructure increasingly intersect. The evening set the tone for a week of conversations across Bangkok's financial community.

“We believe that true change requires collaboration from everyone: from industry titans, to institutions, to customers, to regulators, to governments, to NGOs. It was our privilege to support these conversations at such a pivotal time, as Thailand hosts the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings for the first time since 1991. Change is coming, and we want to help. Because, simply, businesses deserve better. They deserve fast, fair, and accessible payment services. We're here to deliver on that mission and be the spearhead for the industry,” said Jono Low, CEO of Elephants Inc.

Moon Voyage, held on October 15 and hosted by Connecting The Dots and Plearn, brought founders, investors, and Web3 leaders together on the Chao Phraya riverfront. The evening gave industry peers a chance to exchange perspectives, strengthen relationships, and build new connections.

All-Time High: The Whale Room, the eleventh edition of the Web3 x TradFi Night series, closed the week on October 17. The private evening was for a small, carefully selected group of founders, operators, and institutional capital partners managing US$30M or more in assets, built for direct discussion rather than presentation.

The cross-border payments theme running through the three events reflects what Elephants hears directly from its own customers. "Before Elephants, moving capital off exchanges, navigating global corridors, and offramping to pay our vendors and employees meant losing 6% to 8% to friction and fees. Elephants substantially reduced our costs while offering incredible ease of use. It has transformed our financial management, letting us focus on scaling our operations instead of fighting payment rails," said David Packham, Founder & CEO, Chintai.

Founded by six serial entrepreneurs, Elephants is starting in Southeast Asia and expanding from there. Its customers are founder-led businesses, startups and growing companies running international operations. Verified business customers can now open a multi-currency business account holding USD, EUR, GBP, HKD and SGD, with more currencies planned.*

Elephants is a payments platform and digital wallet, not a bank; funds held in the wallet are held for payment purposes, are not a bank deposit, and are not CDIC-insured.

*Eligibility criteria apply. Available to verified business accounts only. More details here: products/multi-currency

About Elephants Inc.

Elephants Inc. is a fintech payments platform that is built for businesses that move the world. It is designed to simplify spending, payments, and financial workflows for entrepreneurs and founders. By unifying smart corporate cards, real-time spend visibility, and automated finance tools into a single system, Elephants Inc. enables over 10,000 businesses to manage cash flow with clarity, scale efficiently, and reduce operational friction, acting as a digital co-founder for modern, globally minded entrepreneurs. Based in Southeast Asia, the company has processed more than US $500 million in transactions in 100+ currencies across 70+ countries. Elephants Inc. is powered by Elephants Growth Tech Ltd, which is registered with FINTRAC as an MSB (Registration No. C10001690) and with the Bank of Canada as a PSP under the Retail Payment Activities Act.

See current plans and pricing at .

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