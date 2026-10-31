Senator Abu Faris Emphasizes Youth Political Literacy, Party Engagement In Irbid Workshop

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 31 (Petra) Senator Zuhair Abu Faris highlighted on Saturday the critical importance of partisan political awareness among Jordanian youth, emphasizing that the current phase of political modernization requires active youth involvement in party platforms and civic life.

Speaking at a workshop hosted by the All Jordan Youth Commission (AJYC) branch in Irbid, in cooperation with the Amman Institute for Modernization and Political Studies, Abu Faris noted that national legislation governing political parties and elections provides a supportive environment for youth participation in decision-making processes.

Abu Faris stressed that political empowerment extends beyond theoretical knowledge to active participation in program-based political parties. He affirmed that parties serve as the primary vehicle for building parliamentary majorities based on policy platforms, in line with the political modernization process spearheaded by His Majesty King Abdullah II.

AJYC Irbid Coordinator Abeer Hatamleh stated that the dialogue session aimed to foster democratic awareness among youth in the governorates and equip them with the legal and political knowledge needed to navigate electoral laws. She underscored the commission's commitment to building youth capacity and fostering partnerships with civil society institutions.

Ghassan Al-Azzam, an engineer participating in the workshop, highlighted the role of such sessions in expanding political literacy, clarifying regulations surrounding party membership, and addressing historical reservations regarding political engagement.

//Petra// AF