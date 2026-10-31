Russian Forces Attack Coal Mining Facilities In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Casualties Reported
“Today, the enemy once again attacked DTEK Energy coal mining facilities. The attack caused significant damage to the facilities' industrial infrastructure,” the statement said.
According to the company, three employees were injured. All received medical assistance, and their condition is stable.Read also: Energy equipment seriously damaged in Russian attacks in Dnipro petrovsk region
As reported, overnight repeated attacks caused serious damage to power equipment at two facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving a large part of the cities of Dnipro and Kamianske without electricity.
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