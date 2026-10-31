Zelensky, Erdogan Discuss Ways To Unblock Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian president made the statement during a media briefing in Istanbul, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Türkiye consistently supports our sovereignty, territorial integrity and efforts that can ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and restore normal living conditions in the Black Sea region. President Erdogan and I discussed some ideas and proposals that could help. I personally thank the President for this dialogue,” Zelensky said.

He noted that he and Erdogan had also agreed to continue working on the Black Sea grain corridor“to ensure that the corridor remains in place and operates effectively.”

Zelensky arrives in Istanbul

As Ukrinform reported, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said earlier that Türkiye had recently stepped up its diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement on the situation in the Black Sea and was holding talks with the parties in an effort to reconcile their positions.