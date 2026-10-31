Drone Debris Falls On Shopping Mall Premises In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"Debris fell on the grounds of a shopping mall in the Obolonskyi district. According to preliminary information, a woman was injured," the statement said.

Zelensky: Nearly 300,000 households left without power after Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv regions

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian air attack on Kyiv on October 30 caused power outages at several critical infrastructure facilities and disrupted the water supply.