Agreement On Safe Navigation In Black Sea Could Boost Efforts To Achieve Peace In Ukraine Erdogan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on Saturday, October 31, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We will continue talks with the parties with a view to restoring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. I believe that reaching an agreement would also give fresh impetus to efforts to establish lasting peace in Ukraine. We seek to move this process forward by discussing the issue with Russia as well," Erdogan said.

He added that the talks focused on intensifying efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and the security situation in the Black Sea.

"We are pleased that initiatives aimed at ending the war through diplomatic means, particularly thanks to the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, have gained momentum again. Indeed, the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia that we hosted have shown that concrete results can be achieved through diplomacy," he said.

Erdogan, Putin discuss navigation safety in Black Sea

Erdogan stressed Turkey's readiness to continue making efforts to achieve a just peace.

"At this stage, we say once again: there will be no losers in a just peace. I want to emphasize that we are ready to make every possible effort to pave the way for peace," he said.

At the same time, he reaffirmed Ankara's unwavering position on Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"Today, we once again reaffirmed our commitment to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of our strategic partner, Ukraine," he said.

Speaking about bilateral economic relations, Erdogan noted that the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Turkey had entered into force and highlighted its importance for reaching the target of $10 billion in bilateral trade.

Concluding his remarks, Erdogan expressed hope that Turkish companies that continue operating in Ukraine despite the war would play an important role in its reconstruction.

As Ukrinform reported, a significant part of today's talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused on finding ways to unblock the Black Sea.

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