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Iran Relentlessly Enhancing Combat Readiness Amid War Remarks From US

Iran Relentlessly Enhancing Combat Readiness Amid War Remarks From US


Date: 2026-10-31 02:36:17

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on Saturday that Iran is "relentlessly" strengthening its military readiness, citing United States President Donald Trump's "track record of betraying diplomacy."

"If the President of the United States once again resorts to another adventure in the region by threatening and bribing the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much broader geography, and the end of the war will not be in his hands," Akraminia warned on X.

Moreover, the spokesperson also underlined that the Iranian military is "closely" monitoring US movements in the Middle East, after recent reports suggested that Washington might be preparing "short, intense" attacks on Iran on November 4, immediately after the US midterm elections.

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