Erdogan, Zelensky Talk Black Sea Grain Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed on Saturday to continue work on the Black Sea Grain Corridor, aimed at enabling grain shipments from Ukraine.

During a joint press conference in Istanbul, Erdogan noted that the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Black Sea were "thoroughly discussed." He stressed that strikes on civilian vessels in the Black Sea "will benefit no one," and that Turkey is ready to take all necessary steps to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

"Turkey supports the steps that can ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and normal living conditions," Zelensky told reporters.