Harmer, Rabada Steer South Africa To Series Win Over Australia
Set a target of 288 for victory, the tourists were bowled out for 111 as South Africa leapfrogged them to go top of the test world rankings for the first time since January 2016.Recommended For You
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Rabada (3-39) ran through Australia's top order to bring his tally to 350 test wickets, taking 13,808 deliveries, fewer than compatriot Dale Steyn (14,719) and Pakistan's Waqar Younis (14,905).
Harmer was a menace on a turning wicket and his six wickets included ending a stubborn knock of 11 from 90 balls by Australia captain Pat Cummins.ALSO READ
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