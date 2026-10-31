800 Filipinos Deported From Malaysia Arrive In Philippines, Including 122 Kids Under 12

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A total of 800 Filipinos deported from Malaysia have arrived back in the Philippines, including 122 children below the age of 12.

The group arrived at southern Philippines' Zamboanga City Port at around 8pm on October 30, after being held at detention centres in Sandakan, Papar and Tawau, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office IX.

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The returning Filipinos comprised 589 adult men, 89 adult women, as well as 64 boys and 58 girls, all below 12 years old, DSWD said in statement posted on the agency's Facebook page.

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This was the second batch of deportees received by the Philippines this year since repatriation operations resumed. The first group arrived in January 2026.

Upon arrival, the DSWD provided immediate assistance, including meals, in coordination with partner agencies were then transferred to the Processing Center for Displaced Persons (PCDP) for further processing and assessment to determine their individual needs and the appropriate support.

More than 1,000 Filipinos repatriated this week

The latest operation brought the number of Filipinos sent home from Malaysia this week to 1,069, including 269 repatriated on October 27, according to Malaysian news outlet The Star.

A total of 7,490 detainees of various nationalities have been repatriated from Sabah so far this year, including 5,357 Filipinos.

Many of the Filipinos deported from Malaysia, particularly Sabah, are undocumented migrants who lack valid immigration status, work permits or proper travel documents. Malaysian authorities have also intensified enforcement operations targeting undocumented foreign nationals.

Sabah Immigration director Datuk Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof told The Star that Malaysia planned to repatriate 800 Filipino detainees every week under upcoming operations.

She said the repatriations would free up space at detention centres, allowing the Immigration Department and other enforcement agencies to intensify operations against undocumented migrants.

Sitti Saleha also urged embassies to speed up the issuance of travel documents so detainees could be sent home without delay.

“Our target is to send them home as soon as possible after they are handed over by enforcement agencies or have completed their sentences. If possible, we want them repatriated within a month,” she said.

She added that detainees of other nationalities could be repatriated within a week of entering a detention centre, with assistance from their respective embassies.

The DSWD said it would continue coordinating with partner agencies to ensure returning Filipinos receive the necessary support as they prepare to reunite with their families and communities.

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