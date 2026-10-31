Who Pays For Europe's $1 Billion In Riot Damage? Why Governments Are Targeting Parents And Social Media? Decoded

MENAFN - Live Mint) Governments across Europe are considering tougher measures to hold rioters, their families and social media platforms accountable for the damage caused during violent protests, the Associated Press reported.

France has emerged as the latest example, with lawmakers backing a proposal that could allow authorities to recover riot-related compensation from family benefits, including housing assistance.

The move follows a wave of violent unrest in France earlier this month, when cost-of-living protests escalated into some of the country's worst riots in years. The damage was estimated at more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion), with thousands of shops reportedly looted or damaged and fires destroying public property, according to AP.

France's Senate approved the proposed measure by 229 votes to 105, less than two weeks after the unrest.

The legislation seeks to make not only those directly involved in violence but also certain members of a rioting group financially liable for damage caused by others, AP reported.

The debate is spreading beyond France. Governments across Western Europe are increasingly examining how to prevent violent demonstrations, recover the costs of public disorder and address the role of online platforms in organising protests.

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Under the proposed French legislation, people who knowingly join a group preparing to commit violence could face financial liability of up to €10,000 for damage caused by members of that group.

The provision could also apply to individuals who knowingly remain with a violent crowd after police have ordered it to disperse, with liability extending to damage caused afterwards, according to AP.

The proposal goes further by expanding the sources from which authorities can recover compensation.

French law already generally makes parents liable for damage caused by their children under the age of 18.

The scale of the losses in France has strengthened that argument. During the 2023 riots, insurers paid out €793 million across 16,400 claims, according to France Assureurs, the country's insurance federation, as reported by AP.

However, human rights organisations have warned that the proposed law could punish people who did not personally commit acts of violence.

Nathalie Godard of Amnesty International France warned that seizing social benefits could have serious consequences for some of the country's poorest families.

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The legislation received support from the far right in the conservative-led Senate. It must now pass through the National Assembly, where no political bloc holds a majority.

The proposal also reflects a longstanding demand of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party, who has advocated making rioters financially responsible through the seizure of benefits. The government has now taken up a similar approach, AP report said.

How social media is becoming part of the riot debate

European authorities are also increasingly concerned about the role of social media in mobilising crowds and spreading calls for violent demonstrations.

A protest tactic popular among French students, known as a blocus or school blockade, has travelled across borders and appeared in online campaigns in Spain.

In Barcelona, social media posts using the hashtag called people to gather at Catalonia Square on October 24. QR codes circulating online reportedly directed users to WhatsApp and Telegram channels.

Catalonia's interior chief, Núria Parlon, described the online mobilisation in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER, according to AP.

As European governments grapple with the costs of unrest, the debate is increasingly shifting from how to control riots to who should ultimately pay for them.