Change Of Guard At Coast Guard Region North East Jyotindra Singh Takes Over As Commandant

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Jyotindra Singh, IG, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), took over as Commandant, Coast Guard Region North East from Iqbal Singh Chauhan, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

An alumnus of the Naval Academy and a recipient of the coveted Sword of Honour, Singh has commanded all classes of ICG ships and held key appointments ashore.

He is also a recipient of the Tatrakshak Medal and DGICG Commendations. The change of command was marked by a ceremonial parade held at the headquarters of the region in Kolkata. He takes charge at a time when the ICG is upgrading its assets and inducting modern surface and aerial platforms.

The Region North East is extremely crucial for managing the coastal defences along the eastern seaboard. It is in charge of the states of West Bengal and Odisha. In West Bengal, it has an operational base at Haldia that houses both Coast Guard ships and hovercrafts. It also has a hoverport at Fraserganj to monitor activity close to the Sundarbans.

The regional headquarters also has an air enclave at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, from where it operates Dornier aircraft. These aircraft carry out regular surveillance of the coastal waters off West Bengal and Odisha, right up to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) with Bangladesh.

In Odisha, it operates surface assets from Paradip and helicopters from Bhubaneswar. While West Bengal has a coastline measuring nearly 721 km, Odisha's portion is about 575 km. Both states have several vital assets along the coast, including major ports, private ones, oil refineries and port-based industry.

Odisha also has several defence assets, including test centres, along its coasts. All of these require constant surveillance. The headquarters in Kolkata gets real-time feed about all ships moving in Indian coastal waters off West Bengal and Odisha, from radar stations along the coast. This data is monitored 24x7.

"Several of the ICG's older assets are being phased out and being replaced by new ones. We are getting advanced hovercrafts and fast patrol vessels. The Chetak helicopters are being replaced by Dhruv MkIIIs. Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels are also being built and will start joining the force soon. The Dornier fleet is also getting upgraded," an official said.

The Coast Guard is also engaged in a variety of activities, including anti-smuggling, anti-poaching, and anti-piracy operations. It also ensures the safety of the thousands of fisherfolk by issuing timely warnings ahead of depressions and cyclones.

The Coast Guard North East Region is also entrusted with protecting the highly endangered Olive Ridley turtles when they arrive to roost and lay eggs along the Odisha coast every year. The force is also the nodal agency mandated to check and control pollution at sea.

"The new IG's experience, illustrious service record and proven leadership will further strengthen the operational excellence of the Coast Guard North East region," the official said.