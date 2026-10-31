Texas Brothers Sentenced To 15 Years For Armed Crypto Robbery

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Two brothers from Waller, Texas, have been sentenced to long prison terms after federal prosecutors said they carried out a gunpoint kidnapping in Minnesota to obtain access to a family's cryptocurrency accounts. According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, Raymond Christian Garcia received 180 months in prison and Isiah Angelo Garcia was sentenced to 186 months by a federal judge.

The case underlines how crypto-related theft can escalate far beyond online fraud. Prosecutors said the brothers traveled from Texas to Grant, Minnesota, in September 2025, abducted a victim and his family at gunpoint, and held them for more than nine hours while demanding access to crypto accounts.

Raymond Christian Garcia was sentenced to 180 months, while Isiah Angelo Garcia received 186 months for kidnapping and armed robbery involving cryptocurrency accounts. Prosecutors said the brothers demanded access to crypto accounts for hours after zip-tieing a family at gunpoint. After failing to obtain the expected amount of cryptocurrency, the brothers allegedly forced the victim to drive to a cabin to access additional funds from other devices. Federal authorities said the brothers were arrested near Houston after fleeing following a 911 call.

Key takeawaysSentencing follows a guilty plea

Garcia and Garcia were sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank, the DOJ said in its Friday release. The brothers had pleaded guilty in June, according to the department's earlier announcement of the case.

In September 2025, prosecutors stated, the brothers traveled from Texas to Grant, Minnesota. There, they kidnapped“Victim 1” and his family at the family's home, court filings indicated. The kidnapping involved sustained coercion: the family was allegedly zip-tied at gunpoint, and the brothers reportedly kept them restrained while pressing for access to Victim 1's cryptocurrency accounts.

A robbery structured around forcing crypto access

Prosecutors said the brothers held the family for more than nine hours as they demanded entry to the victim's cryptocurrency accounts. The alleged scheme relied on obtaining information and access rather than simply stealing physical items.

The DOJ release says the brothers did not receive the cryptocurrency amount they expected. At that point, prosecutors allege they forced Victim 1 to drive to a cabin in upstate Minnesota-an escalation that reflects how kidnapping theft can adapt when the initial access attempt fails.

At the cabin, court documents reportedly state that the brothers obtained additional cryptocurrency from other devices, bringing the total taken to more than $8 million. The charging and sentencing framing treats the event as both armed robbery and kidnapping, reflecting the violence used to compel cooperation.

Flight, arrest, and community disruption

The brothers fled after Victim 1's son called 911, according to the DOJ release. Authorities later identified and arrested the defendants near Houston.

In remarks included with the sentencing news release, an FBI Minneapolis Field Office official said the brothers violated the sanctity of a home and terrorized a family for hours. The official also characterized the incident as brazen violence motivated by greed that disrupted the community.

While the case is specific to the Garcia brothers, its facts mirror a broader pattern prosecutors and federal agencies have emphasized in recent years: crimes targeting crypto holdings can involve coercion designed to overcome the victim's resistance and bypass normal security controls.

Why this case fits a wider crypto-robbery trend

Recent reporting highlighted the rise of“wrench attacks”-physical assaults or forced-cooperation crimes used to steal cryptocurrency. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph in July reported that home invasions had become the most common form of these attacks during the first half of 2026, citing figures from blockchain security firm CertiK.

According to CertiK's reported verification for that period, the firm verified 52 wrench attacks worldwide in the first half of 2026, up 33% from 39 incidents during the same time frame in 2025. In that same dataset, kidnappings rose to 16 from 12, and home invasions increased as well.

That broader context helps explain why this sentencing matters beyond the individual victims. When forced access becomes part of the theft workflow-through threats, restraint, and transportation to additional locations-the risks shift sharply for families and communities. It also raises practical questions for crypto users: protections like device security and account hardening are important, but they may not fully prevent harm when criminals can compel a victim in person.

CertiK's figures also suggest that coercive tactics are becoming more frequent relative to earlier periods. The DOJ's case adds a concrete example of what those trends can look like on the ground: hours of gunpoint control, repeated attempts to extract access, and relocation to additional devices to maximize stolen funds.

Readers should watch for how investigators and courts continue to connect physical coercion to crypto account access-especially how prosecutors describe the mechanics of obtaining credentials or unlocking funds. The next question is whether similar cases will lead to more targeted guidance for users and clearer legal approaches to address both the violence and the crypto-specific enabling factors behind these attacks.

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