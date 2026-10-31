Al-Misnad Holds Meeting With Norwegian Deputy Minister

During the meeting, the two minsters reviewed co-operative relations between Qatar and Norway and discussed ways to further enhance and support them across various fields, alongside several topics of mutual interest.

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