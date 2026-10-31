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Al-Misnad Holds Meeting With Norwegian Deputy Minister

Al-Misnad Holds Meeting With Norwegian Deputy Minister


Date: 2026-10-31 02:25:54

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met Friday in Geneva with Norway's Deputy Minister for International Development at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Stine Renate Haheim.

During the meeting, the two minsters reviewed co-operative relations between Qatar and Norway and discussed ways to further enhance and support them across various fields, alongside several topics of mutual interest.

Stine Renate Haheim Geneva

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Gulf Times

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